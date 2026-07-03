Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback who entered the NFL in 2020 after standout collegiate careers at Alabama and Oklahoma. His defining feature is his blend of pocket passing precision and dynamic rushing ability, which has transformed the Eagles’ offense and made him a rare dual-threat leader. Hurts’ resilience and leadership helped guide Philadelphia to Super Bowl LVII in 2023. While the Eagles did not win, his performance underscored his rapid rise from a second-round pick to a franchise cornerstone. Fans and analysts closely follow Hurts’ clutch performances, especially his ability to engineer game-winning drives under pressure. His unique combination of athleticism and poise fuels ongoing MVP conversations, while his growing influence shapes the Eagles’ offensive identity and long-term championship aspirations.

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Latest Stories

Jalen Hurts Attends the Walt Disney World Wedding of Fellow Eagle DeVonta Smith
Sports

Jalen Hurts Attends DeVonta Smith’s Lavish Disney World Wedding

Inside the black-tie Disney wedding where Eagles stars traded playbooks for tuxes, a seven-foot cake and one unforgettable surprise gift.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
A split image of two men wearing sunglasses. The left man is in profile, and the right man is facing forward. Text overlays are present.
Style

Travis Scott Previews New Cactus Jack x Oakley Collaboration f/ Tom Brady and More

Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and more are modeling for new the sunglasses collection.

Alex Ocho71 days ago
Rainey Ovalle wearing a black cap and glasses next to an NFL logo painted on grass.
Music

Rainey Ovalle Teases Sequel to Viral “Jalen Invasion” Highlighting NFL Players With the Same Name

Ovalle thinks the NFL has a "Jalen Invasion" problem like the NBA.

Mark Elibert117 days ago
Jalen Hurts in an Eagles uniform on the left; NBA YoungBoy performing on stage with a microphone on the right.
Sports

Jalen Hurts Says NBA YoungBoy Would 'Turn It Up' as Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Hurts joined several NFL stars in showing love to the Baton Rouge rapper.

Mark Elibert164 days ago
Drake Maye stands for the national anthem before the Patriots-Dolphins game.
Sports

Top 15 NFL Quarterbacks in 2026 (Updated)

Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen top a list of the NFL’s best quarterbacks before the NFL playoffs begin.

Thomas Golianopoulos193 days ago
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Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase talk strategy before a December 2024 game against the Titans.
Sports

The 10 Best QB-WR Combos in the NFL, 2025 Rankings

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s Thanksgiving reunion was a reminder of the duo’s dominance.

Aaron C. Mansfield227 days ago
A sketch of a Coach handbag surrounded by gold hardware pieces, a hammer, and leather materials.
Style

Jalen Hurts Sports Custom Coach Fit to Eagles vs. Bears Game

The Eagles quarterback also carried a Soft Empire 48 while he showed up for the game.

Joe Price231 days ago
Drew Brees Thinks the Eagles Are 'Boring,' & Jalen Hurts Isn't a Star QB
Sports

Drew Brees Calls Eagles ‘Boring’ and Leaves Jalen Hurts Off His Top QB List

Despite the slam, Brees insists he 'respects Philly.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo296 days ago
NFL QB Jalen Hurts Honored with Wheaties Box Cover
Sports

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Honored With Wheaties Box Cover

'Jalen is the true embodiment of a Wheaties champion,' execs said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo315 days ago
Gillie Da Kid and Johnny Manziel
Pop Culture

Gillie Da Kid Hits Back at Johnny Manziel Over Slap Threat: 'You Was In the League for Two Weeks'

Gillie estimates that Manziel will need about two weeks in the hospital if things get physical.

Trey Alston348 days ago
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Gillie da Kid and Cam Newton
Sports

Gillie Da Kid Blasts Cam Newton Over Jalen Hurts Take: 'You Corny-Ass N***a'

Gillie reacted to Newton leaving Hurts off his Top 10 QB list.

tara mahadevan357 days ago
Saquon Barkley and Donald Trump
Sports

Saquon Barkley Defends Golfing With Donald Trump: 'Maybe I Just Respect the Office'

Barkley said he also golfed with Barack Obama "not too long ago."

tara mahadevan445 days ago
Snoop Dogg performs on Friday, February 14, 2025/Serena Williams attends WYN Beauty by Serena Williams Pop-Up powered by Shopify at The Lighthouse Venice on April 11, 2025 in Venice, California/Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles pose with The Vince Lombardi Trophy and the Pete Rozelle Trophy as Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Players during the Super Bowl Winning Team Head Coach and MVP Press Conference inside of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Jalen Hurts, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, and More Featured on ‘Time’ Most Influential People List

Also on the 2025 TIME 100 are Elon Musk, Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, and others.

Jaelani Turner-Williams457 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert wears a white shirt with "Lil Uzi Vert by Marc Jacobs," Jalen Hurts wears a "Love Hurts" hoodie.
Style

Lil Uzi Vert Tells Jalen Hurts 'I Have the Best Diamonds in Philly,' Declares Themself 'King'

The 'Eternal Atake 2' artist is playfully throwing down the gauntlet when it comes to jewelry.

Trace William Cowen458 days ago

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