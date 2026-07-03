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Joey Bada$$, Trevor Smith and Savannah Romero pose in front of a crowd at an indoor event with modern ceiling design and blue lighting.
Music

Joey Bada$$, BLIS Collective Reimagine America's Story at Reclamation Day

Joey Bada$$ and the BLIS Collective used music, art, and conversation to reimagine America's story on its 250th anniversary.

Mark Elibert16 days ago
Arcángel performing during Coca Cola Flow Fest 2022.
Music

Arcángel Apologizes for Speech About Spain Colonial Past: 'Never Meant To Disrespect Latin America'

The reggaeton artist has issued an apology for the controversial comments he made during a recent concert in Madrid.

Jose Martinez58 days ago
Split image. Left: Rauw Alejandro wearing a black suit with tattoos visible. Right: Arcángel holding a microphone on stage.
Music

Rauw Alejandro Seemingly Responds After Arcángel Says Spain Doesn’t Owe Apology for Colonial Past

During a recent concert in Madrid, Arcángel said Spain's colonization of the Americas benefitted indigenous people.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Rapper Arcángel, who is bald with a mustache is seen wearing sunglasses and holding a microphone. He is pictured performing on stage in a dark setting.
Music

Arcángel Claims Spain Owes No Apologies to the Americas, Says Colonization Helped Indigenous People

The reggaeton star made the controversial comments during his recent concert in Madrid.

Alex Ocho66 days ago
James Cameron
Pop Culture

Actress Sues James Cameron, Says He Used Teen Photo of Her to Create 'Avatar' Main Character

Q’orianka Kilcher has filed a lawsuit alleging that an image of her as a 14-year-old served as inspiration for Zoe Saldaña's character, Neytiri.

tara mahadevan71 days ago
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Donald Trump with a serious expression, wearing a suit and red tie, outdoors with blurred greenery in the background.
Sports

Donald Trump Calls on Commanders and Guardians Owners to Reverse Name Changes: 'Get it Done!'

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen."

Alex Ocho362 days ago
Four individuals are sitting on a couch in casual attire, with one person giving a peace sign. The setting appears relaxed, with red cups in the foreground. Names not provided
Pop Culture

'Reservation Dogs' Co-Creator Reacts to Show Getting Emmy Nominations Post-Cancellation: 'We Held True to Storytelling'

The FX comedy earned four 2024 Emmy nominations despite ending with its third season last September.

Jaelani Turner-Williams729 days ago
Pop Culture

Lily Gladstone on Making Oscars History: 'Why Did It Have to Take This Long for Me to Be the First Indigenous North American?'

Gladstone is nominated for her 'Killers of the Flower Moon' role of Mollie Burkhart.

Jaelani Turner-Williams906 days ago
Pop Culture

Marvel Star Devery Jacobs Dismantles ‘Egregious’ Criticism of MCU Welcoming Multiple Indigenous Heroes

Marvel recently introduced two Native American characters to the MCU via 'What If...?' and 'Echo.'

tara mahadevan917 days ago
Music

City Natives Drop New Album 'Still Chief'n' With "For The Rez" Visualizer

"Go run that up so we can bring some more trophies home" the group said in an IG post.

Erik Leijon990 days ago
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Life

Judge Acquits Indigenous Men Convicted In 1973 For Murder Of Restaurant Worker

The two had previously been released on parole in 1987 and 1990 but only sought out criminal conviction reviews in 2019 and 2020.

Louis Pavlakos1094 days ago
Style

Born x Raised Co-Founder Spanto Has Died (UPDATE)

Chris "Spanto" Printup has passed. Not long ago, the beloved Venice fixture took a moment "to look at all the beautiful gifts life has given me and enjoy all of it."

Zach Dionne1116 days ago
Music

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Drop "I'm Good" Video on National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Indigenous hip-hop duo take on New York City.

Louis Pavlakos1122 days ago
Jully Black sings anthem at all star game
Music

Indigenous Leaders Honour Jully Black for Changing Canadian National Anthem Lyrics at NBA All-Star Game

This week, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) honoured Canadian R&amp;B singer Jully Black after she subtly changed the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem.

Louis Pavlakos1198 days ago
Cree rapper Joey Stylez press photo
Music

Joey Stylez Drops New Album 'Horsethieves & Bootleggers,' Executive Produced by DJ Kemo

Cree hip hop artist Joey Stylez dropped his new album today titled Horsethieves &amp; Bootleggers, a sprawling album about the issues he continuously faces.

Louis Pavlakos1281 days ago
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Winnipeg Manitoba skyline
Life

Winnipeg Police Refuse To Search Landfill Where Indigenous Women Are Believed to Be Buried

Winnipeg police are searching for a serial killer whom they believe murdered four women, but refuse to search for the remains at Prairie Green Landfill.

Louis Pavlakos1317 days ago
Halluci Nation and Fortnite logos
Pop Culture

The Halluci Nation Recorded A Song For New Apache Character in Fortnite

First Nations electronic group The Halluci Nation have recorded a new song for an Apache character in the video game Fortnite's Chapter 4’s Battle Pass.

Louis Pavlakos1320 days ago
Snotty Nose Rez Kids I'm Good, HBU
Music

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Drop New Album 'I'm Good, HBU?'

'Indigenous trap' hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids dropped their fifth album I’m Good, an eight-track blitz of fiery instrumentals and confident flows.

Louis Pavlakos1323 days ago

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