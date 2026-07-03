Featured
Indigenous streetwear brand Section 35 is the newest addition to Foot Locker Canada’s Home Grown brand. Founder Justin Louis spoke about what that means.Erik Leijon
Indigenous hip-hop has never been hotter, with artists from coast to coast to coast telling their stories in a way that makes people listen.Kyle Mullin
Nunavut director Nyla Innuksuk talks about her film 'Slash/Back', the concept of the "final girl" in horror films, and Indigenous screen sovereignty.Patrick Mullen
After garnering attention on TikTok, Indigenous singer Tia Wood has an album coming soon. She talked to us about moving to L.A., her musical family, and more.SRD2