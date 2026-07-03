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'Dances with Wolves' Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Native American Girls
Pop Culture

'Dances With Wolves' Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life in Abuse Case

Victims, once drawn in by promises of healing, confront the former actor and spiritual figure in a Nevada courtroom as a decades-long web of abuse is exposed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
'Dances with Wolves' Star Nathan Chasing Horse Convicted of Child Sexual Assault
Pop Culture

'Dances with Wolves' Star Nathan Chasing Horse Convicted of Child Sexual Assault

Chasing Horse, who played Smiles a Lot in the classic Kevin Costner film, was convicted of abusing Native American women and girls.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Donald Trump with a serious expression, wearing a suit and red tie, outdoors with blurred greenery in the background.
Sports

Donald Trump Calls on Commanders and Guardians Owners to Reverse Name Changes: 'Get it Done!'

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen."

Alex Ocho362 days ago
Pop Culture

Lily Gladstone on Making Oscars History: 'Why Did It Have to Take This Long for Me to Be the First Indigenous North American?'

Gladstone is nominated for her 'Killers of the Flower Moon' role of Mollie Burkhart.

Jaelani Turner-Williams907 days ago
2020 Census Undercounted Hispanic, Black and Native American Residents
Life

Hispanic, Black, and Indigenous Residents Undercounted in 2020 U.S. Census

Hispanic, Black, and Native American residents were undercounted in the census, which is the basis for federal funding and political representation.

Joshua Espinoza1590 days ago
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cherokee-nation-opioid-settlement
Life

Cherokee Nation Agrees to $75 Million Opioid Settlement With Drug Companies

The Cherokee Nation has reached a $75 million settlement with the drug companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson over the opioid crisis.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1753 days ago
Santorum
Life

CNN Reportedly Cuts Ties With Rick Santorum Over Racist Comments

The former GOP presidential candidate drew backlash last month after suggesting Indigenous people had little to no influence on American culture.

Joshua Espinoza1882 days ago
Jeep Cherokee
Life

Cherokee Nation Chief Calls on Jeep to Stop Using Tribe’s Name on Cars

The Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin, Jr., called on automobile manufacturer Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name for its line of SUVs. 

Alex Galbraith1971 days ago
florida men pose marshalls avoid masks
Life

Two Men Arrested in Florida After Allegedly Posing as U.S. Marshals to Avoid Wearing Masks

The men were arrested in Deerfield Beach after they allegedly impersonated U.S. Marshals to avoid having to wear masks while staying at a Wyndham Resort.

Alex Galbraith1974 days ago
cleveland name
Sports

Cleveland’s Baseball Team Will Drop ‘Indians’ From Its Name (UPDATE)

After dropping its Chief Wahoo logo in 2019, Cleveland's MLB franchise is reportedly planning to change its team name, which has long been criticized.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2042 days ago
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Rihanna arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019.
Music

Rihanna Shares Thanksgiving Message: 'Sending Love to All My Native American Brothers and Sisters'

Rihanna sent love to the Native Americans who are in mourning, as many people across the U.S. celebrate Thanksgiving.

Jose Martinez2059 days ago
redskins name logo investors demand change
Sports

Washington Redskins Reviewing Name After Investors and Companies Call for Change (UPDATE)

Investors have pressured Nike, PepsiCo, and FedEx to end their partnership with the franchise, unless it changes its controversial team name.

Joshua Espinoza2207 days ago
andrew jackson statue dc
Life

Protesters Attempt to Take Down Statue of Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C.

The removal of the statue, which is located in Lafayette Square, was ultimately unsuccessful with police attacking protesters with pepper spray.

Abel Shifferaw2216 days ago
covid
Life

Navajo Nation Now Reporting More COVID-19 Cases Per Capita Than Any U.S. State (UPDATE)

Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez confirmed two additional deaths over the weekend. Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders has dispatched its first U.S. team.

Trace William Cowen2259 days ago
Johnny Depp
Pop Culture

Johnny Depp Defends Dior Campaign: 'It's a Pity That People Jumped the Gun'

When Dior shared its new Sauvage perfume campaign last month, the company was met with criticism.

Joe Price2504 days ago
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maga hat protest
Life

MAGA Hat-Wearing Teen Sues CNN for $275 Million Following His $250M Suit Against ‘Washington Post’

Nicholas Sandmann, the MAGA hat-wearing teen who was recorded smirking at a Native American man, is suing CNN for its alleged "vicious attacks" against him.

Hannah Lifshutz2684 days ago

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