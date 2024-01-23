Lily Gladstone on Making Oscars History: 'Why Did It Have to Take This Long for Me to Be the First Indigenous North American?'

Lily Gladstone has both excitement and disappointment with being the first Native American woman to receive an Academy Award nomination for Actress in a Leading Role.

In a Deadline exclusive, Gladstone, who is of Piegan Blackfeet (Siksikaitsitapi), Nez Perce (Nimíipuu) and European heritage said that she's "not going to be the last" Indigenous woman to be nominated in the category. Whilst feeling "so honored" for the recognition, Gladstone also shared her frustration with there not having been preceded by other Native American women for Best Actress.

"Why am I the first?" the Killers of the Flower Moon actress told the publication. "Why did it have to take this long for me to be the first Indigenous North American? Most of the films that show up in these categories are shot on Indigenous land in North America, and it’s taken this long."

Despite being the first Indigenous nominee in the category, Gladstone discussed her hopes to be “inspiring to other young Native actresses out there who are excited about just the moment of having this film out, and of having the Globes go the way that they did.”