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Patrick Mullen

Joined April 2020 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Tasiana Shirley as Maika and Alexis Wolfe as Jesse in a scene from SLASH/BACK by Nyla Innuksuk.

Aliens Invade Nunavut in Nyla Innuksuk's Subversive Horror Flick 'Slash/Back'

Nunavut director Nyla Innuksuk talks about her film 'Slash/Back', the concept of the "final girl" in horror films, and Indigenous screen sovereignty.

Patrick Mullen1548 days ago
A scene from 'Alice' featuring Keke Palmer and Common

6 Movies You Should Watch at the 2022 Toronto Black Film Festival

The Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF) is back and returning to theatres. TBFF 2022 offers a hybrid festival for audiences to enjoy Black stories.

Patrick Mullen1676 days ago
The Best Canadian Movies of 2021

The 10 Best Canadian Movies of 2021

The 10 best Canadian movies of 2021, featuring a drama called Scarborough, a crime-noir called Akilla's Escape, and a queer Indigenous film called Wildhood.

Patrick Mullen1731 days ago
wildhood

Meet the Next Generation of Canadian Filmmakers at TIFF 2021

While Dune may be the biggest Canuck-directed movie at TIFF 2021, the next Denis Villeneuve could be among this year's class of emerging Canadian filmmakers.

Patrick Mullen1836 days ago
stateless toronto black international film festival

The Toronto Black Film Festival Returns to Tell Authentic Black Stories

We chat with festival founder Fabienne Colas and highlight five movies at Toronto’s largest film event devoted to celebrating Black stories.

Patrick Mullen2045 days ago
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funny boy best canadian movie of 2020

'Funny Boy' Is One of the Best Canadian Movies of 2020

Ahead of the film's CBC premiere, we sit down with director Deepa Mehta and actress Agam Darshi.

Patrick Mullen2113 days ago
michelle latimer

Michelle Latimer Is Telling Inconvenient Indigenous Stories at TIFF 2020

The Canadian Algonquin/Métis filmmaker talks about her two disruptive projects premiering at TIFF this year.

Patrick Mullen2199 days ago
blood quantum

'Blood Quantum,' a Canadian Indigenous Zombie Film, Is Too Timely

Director Jeff Barnaby talks about releasing his ironically-timed thriller amid a global pandemic and the Wet’suwet’en crisis.

Patrick Mullen2332 days ago

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