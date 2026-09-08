Patrick Mullen
Latest Stories
Aliens Invade Nunavut in Nyla Innuksuk's Subversive Horror Flick 'Slash/Back'
Nunavut director Nyla Innuksuk talks about her film 'Slash/Back', the concept of the "final girl" in horror films, and Indigenous screen sovereignty.
6 Movies You Should Watch at the 2022 Toronto Black Film Festival
The Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF) is back and returning to theatres. TBFF 2022 offers a hybrid festival for audiences to enjoy Black stories.
The 10 Best Canadian Movies of 2021
The 10 best Canadian movies of 2021, featuring a drama called Scarborough, a crime-noir called Akilla's Escape, and a queer Indigenous film called Wildhood.
Meet the Next Generation of Canadian Filmmakers at TIFF 2021
While Dune may be the biggest Canuck-directed movie at TIFF 2021, the next Denis Villeneuve could be among this year's class of emerging Canadian filmmakers.
The Toronto Black Film Festival Returns to Tell Authentic Black Stories
We chat with festival founder Fabienne Colas and highlight five movies at Toronto’s largest film event devoted to celebrating Black stories.
'Funny Boy' Is One of the Best Canadian Movies of 2020
Ahead of the film's CBC premiere, we sit down with director Deepa Mehta and actress Agam Darshi.
Michelle Latimer Is Telling Inconvenient Indigenous Stories at TIFF 2020
The Canadian Algonquin/Métis filmmaker talks about her two disruptive projects premiering at TIFF this year.
'Blood Quantum,' a Canadian Indigenous Zombie Film, Is Too Timely
Director Jeff Barnaby talks about releasing his ironically-timed thriller amid a global pandemic and the Wet’suwet’en crisis.