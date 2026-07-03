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Marika Sila has blown up on Tiktok and is encouraging Canadians to wear orange on Canada Day as a show of solidarity with the country’s Indigenous community.Coleman Molnar
The 34-year-old traditional hoop dance artist is part of a community of Indigenous influencers who are ensuring youth see themselves in the media.Isabelle Docto
The former A Tribe Called Red DJ talks about his new album and premieres the video for "War Club."Kyle Mullin
The Alberta-born First Nations model and activist is fighting to have more Indigenous people visible in Canada's entertainment landscape.Sumiko Wilson