First Nations

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pope francis
Life

The Pope Finally Apologizes for the Church’s Role in Residential Schools

After week-long audiences with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis delegates, Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools.

Sydney Brasil1569 days ago
Shoes are placed at Ryerson Univerisity to mourn 215 indigenous children whose remains were discovered at a former residential school on June 7, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.
Life

751 Bodies Reportedly Found at Indigenous School in Saskatchewan

Leaders of a First Nation in Saskatchewan said Thursday that investigators have found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school.

Alex Nino Gheciu1850 days ago
Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa
Life

Calls to 'Cancel Canada Day' Are Gaining Steam Across the Country

The national holiday that commemorates the country’s confederation birthday, Canada Day celebrations have been cancelled in Wilmot Township and Victoria.

beatrizbalderramab1860 days ago
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the makeshift memorial erected in honor of the 215 indigenous children remains found at a boarding school in British Columbia, on Parliament Hill June 1, 2021 in Ottawa.
Life

Canada Pressured to Uncover More Indigenous Mass Graves, Estimates as High as 25,000 Dead

In the wake of 215 Indigenous children found buried in a mass grave in BC, Ottawa is being urged to investigate. There could be up to 25,000 more bodies.

Coleman Molnar1867 days ago

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