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Still from the film "Streets Ain't For Everybody." GloRilla seen with long black hair and using a phone outdoors; in another scene, she's on a phone indoors, showing tattoos on her arms.
Music

GloRilla’s Scenes From a 2022 Indie Memphis Movie Resurface Online

The Memphis-shot indie film sees the rapper involved in multiple scenes, one of which includes a sexual encounter.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson Calls Hollywood 'F--king Bleak,’ Says Streaming Platforms Executives "Don’t Trust Creative People"

"Everyone who makes decisions is afraid," said the actress. "They want to do the safe thing and the safe thing is really boring.”

tara mahadevan890 days ago
Music

Jorja Smith Turns To Indie Influences For New Single “Go Go Go”

The latest track to come from her upcoming second album.

James Keith1078 days ago
Music

Premiere: Dutch Powerhouse Gangs Of Kin Reveals Funk-Driven “Cool Calm & Collected”

The new track is lifted from Gangs Of Kin’s upcoming debut EP, ‘Nature Knows No King’, which is due for release August 11.

James Keith1116 days ago
Fat Joe speaks at 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival
Music

Fat Joe Compares Major Record Labels to Ponzi Schemes: 'They Do Funny Math'

Joe also recalled the time when Atlantic Records' president called him a failure, shortly before the company replaced his six-story poster with one of T.I.

Joshua Espinoza1170 days ago
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kamal new single essential kamal new single essential
Music

Kamal. Kicks Off 2023 With New Guitar-Licked Single “Essential”

Pop-soul crooner Kamal. is back with his first drop of the year in “essential”. Produced by J Moon, the guitar-led track revolves around the familiar subject ma

Ezra Olaoya1281 days ago
Yakul (credit: Joel Smedley)
Music

Premiere: Future Soul Band Yakul Get Surreal On A Late-Night Road Trip In “Take Flight” Visuals

The influence of the R&amp;B and neo-soul melodies of people like D’Angelo and the like can be heard throughout, but there’s also an echo of the jazzy funk of Dilla

James Keith1340 days ago
Album artwork for DRAM what had happened was
Music

DRAM Shares New Album 'What Had Happened Was...' f/ BJ the Chicago Kid

DRAM has dropped off his latest album 'What Had Happened Was...' featuring BJ the Chicago Kid and arriving courtesy of his new indie label WAVER Records.

tara mahadevan1346 days ago
Montreal artists Fernie and Magi Merlin
Music

Montreal Artists Magi Merlin and Fernie Collaborate on New Single “Dolla Bill”

Montreal R&amp;B artists Magi Merlin and Fernie have joined forces on a new single “Dolla Bill.” The Funkywhat-produced song is accompanied by a lyric video.

Jacob Carey1347 days ago
Ev Bird Press Photo Debut EP Puff Piece
Music

Montreal Indie Artist Ev Bird Releases 'Puff Piece' EP, Featuring Boldy James

Montreal indie rock artist Ev Bird released his debut EP Puff Piece, a relaxing and summery collection of tracks with a feature from Detroit rapper Boldy James.

Louis Pavlakos1379 days ago
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Sidders
Music

Premiere: Sidders Offers Hope With Indie-Rap-Soul Hybrid “Live For Something”

On the face of it, at least in the visuals from director Marcus Austin, “Live For Something” feels nostalgic, tapping into the kind of afterglow as summer fades

James Keith1393 days ago
John Boyega for Marvel news story
Pop Culture

John Boyega Explains Why He's Not Interested in Doing a Marvel Movie

In a new interview with 'Men's Health,' John Boyega detailed why he doesn't see himself taking part in any Marvel offerings in the near future.

Jordan Rose1444 days ago
jim legxacy jim legxacy jim legxacy jim legxacy
Music

Jim Legxacy Returns With Tender New Track “Hit It Light It Twist It”

After closing out last year with his CITADEL project, South-East London’s Jim Legxacy opened 2022 with a new single, “Eye Tell (!)”, and now he’s back.

James Keith1516 days ago
Singer Jahmal Padmore sitting on a couch
Music

Jahmal Padmore Drops New Single "Sorted" With Live Performance

Ahead of his upcoming album, Toronto-based musician Jahmal Padmore has shared its second single “Sorted,” along with a recorded live session.

Sydney Brasil1543 days ago
Edwin Raphael looking down with a shadow over his face.
Music

Premiere: Edwin Raphael Is Split Between Two Worlds on ”Have You Been Told”

Montreal-based artist Raphael has just dropped a spiraling new track "Have You Been Told," a sneak peak from his upcoming album 'Warm Terracotta'.

Sydney Brasil1585 days ago
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