Dakota Johnson Calls Hollywood 'Bleak,’ Says Executives ‘Don’t Trust Creative People’

Dakota Johnson has been noticing a “bleak” trend in Hollywood.

While on her press run for her upcoming superhero flick Madame Web, the actress slammed the entertainment industry for its lack of creativity. It’s something she particularly noticed last year while trying to sell her indie film, Daddio, which starred her alongside Sean Penn.

“We made a movie called Daddio that was sold at Telluride to Sony Classics, which was amazing, but it took a lot of fighting to get that made,” Johnson told L’Officiel, per Variety. “People are just so afraid, and I’m like, ‘Why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave?’ It just feels like nobody knows what to do and everyone’s afraid. That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing and the safe thing is really boring.”

The 34-year-old said that she’s “discovering that it’s really fucking bleak in this industry. It is majorly disheartening.”