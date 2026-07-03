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Tyson Ritter, Mike Kennerty, Chris Gaylor and Nick Wheeler of The All-American Rejects (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage for Tamie Peters & Christiaan McPherson Public Relations)
Music

The All-American Rejects Says Artists Are Responsible for High Ticket Prices

The band compared ticket buying to a 'District 1 Hunger Games' experience.

Trey Alston54 days ago
Youtube video of "interlock" by Notfortheo
Music

Toronto Trio Notfortheo Release New Single "Interlock"

Toronto trio Notfortheo released their latest single “Interlock” today, a song blurring the lines between rap, indie rock, and psychedelia with a trippy video.

Louis Pavlakos1355 days ago
The cover of Arcade Fire's upcoming album, 'WE'.
Music

Arcade Fire Detail New Album ‘WE,' Share Video for "The Lightning I, II”

Five years after 'Everything Now', Arcade Fire are back with a new album called 'WE' and a music video for "The Lightning I, II" directed by Emily Kai Bock.

Sydney Brasil1583 days ago
Santino Le Saint (credit: Cloud X / Empire)
Music

Santino Le Saint’s ‘Beautiful Disaster’ Album Is Here

After his acclaimed 2020 mixtape, 'Rage Of Angels', and a sea of catchy lead-up singles such as the Lancey Foux-assisted "Dopamine" and the rock-led "Love...

Niall Smith1698 days ago
Santino Le Saint (credit: Taormina Miller)
Music

Listen To Santino Le Saint’s New Track “Love, Drugs, Anarchy”

Over the guitar-heavy production from Elevate, Benji and Thomas Totten, “Love, Drugs, Anarchy” sees the rising London talent channel his inner rockstar...

Niall Smith1760 days ago
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Spilled can of beans
Life

'Bean Dad' Apologizes After Viral Story About Letting Daughter Struggle With Can Opener (UPDATE)

On Sunday, social media swarmed a father dubbed 'Bean Dad' over a lengthy thread documenting his apparent refusal to open a can of beans for his daughter.

Gavin Evans2020 days ago
The Weeknd
Music

The Weeknd Refutes Claim He Copied Yeasayer for Kendrick Lamar ‘Black Panther’ Collab ”Pray for Me"

Back in February, defunct Brooklyn band Yeasayer announced its intent to sue the Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar over their song from 'Black Panther: The Album'

Joe Price2269 days ago

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