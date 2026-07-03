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The rising pop duo tell Complex they fell back on their network of friends to help create their latest release.Chris Udoeyop
The Toronto pop artist delivers a fresh new bop.Complex Canada
Judging by the footage from the small 100-plus capacity pubs, it looks like the six-date 'Best Night Of Your Life Pub Tour' lived up to its name.James Keith
Jane Inc., moniker of Toronto musician Carlyn Bezic, spoke to Complex Canada about her new album, the building of her live persona, and time.Sydney Brasil