Ezra Olaoya
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TraviS & Elzzz Fly Flag High For Irish Rap Scene On ‘Doghouse’
The Dublin duo are here to put the Irish rap scene on the map with their latest project.
Afrobeats Star Omah Lay Is On A Journey Of Self-Discovery
The Nigerian hitmaker opens up to Complex UK...
Venna Calls On Knucks, Mick Jenkins, Masego & More For New ‘Equinox’ EP
Following 2021’s well-received Vennology project, Equinox features an all-star roster, including Knucks, Masego, Mick Jenkins, Yussef Dayes, and more.
Kwengface Brings Giggs Into His World Of Drill With New Single “Water”
Kweng’s latest single sees the South East London borough’s generational gap being bridged, while showcasing just how intertwined their roots actually are. “Wate
Hyperpop-Meets-Jersey Club On Jordan Adetunji’s New Drop “You & I”
Belfast-born producer and vocalist Jordan Adetunji has just dropped his new single, “You & I”, which sees him cleverly merge elements of hyperpop with an infect
Elli Ingram Taps Mahalia For New Soul Number “Fool’s Gold”
The track sees Elli proclaim her affection for a romantic partner whilst having a burning desire for this to be reciprocated. Her smoky vocals blend effortlessl
Kwengface & SL’s “For One”, Produced By Nyge, Is An Essential Listen
Lifted from Kwengface’s upcoming project, The Memoir, the track sees the pair bounce off each other atop Nyge’s “elegant drill” production seamlessly. SL’s nonc
N-Dubz Prove They Haven’t Lost Their Touch On “Tour Bus Freestyle”
N-Dubz, the iconic pop-rap trio from Camden, are back with a new single, “Tour Bus Freestyle”, which comes fresh off the back of their recent comeback tour.
UK Rap Riser SamRecks Shares Visuals For New Drop “BACK PACK”
Following last year’s well-received singles “Love & Attention” and “Would You Let Me?”, Nigerian-born, South London-raised rap riser SamRecks is kicking off 202
Rema Returns With Two New Singles: "Holiday" & "Reason You"
The Nigerian ‘Afro-rave’ star has blessed fans with his first set of new music for 2023 with two new singles in ‘‘Holiday” and “Reason You”.
RAYE Drops Much-Anticipated Debut Album ‘My 21st Century Blues’
South London singer-songwriter RAYE has just released her first full-length album, My 21st Century Blues, and it’s a defiant manifesto emphasising the importanc
23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.
Premiere: London Rap Riser Nix Northwest Shares Visuals For Feel-Good Number “Sun In My Eyes”
After some time away, rising London rapper Nix Northwest is back with a new jazz-infused single titled “Sun In My Eyes”, which is lifted from his forthcoming de
Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’
The 8-track mixtape, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the brothers-in-rhyme reflect on their journey thus far—from
Kamal. Kicks Off 2023 With New Guitar-Licked Single “Essential”
Pop-soul crooner Kamal. is back with his first drop of the year in “essential”. Produced by J Moon, the guitar-led track revolves around the familiar subject ma
Debbie Joins Forces With BERWYN For New Track “Cousin’s Car”
“‘Cousin’s Car’ is all about escaping,” says Debbie. “Life can get really intense sometimes, and I like the idea of having the space to get away when and if nee
PinkPantheress Co-Produced Her New Song “Boy’s A Liar” With Mura Masa
It’s been another stellar year for PinkPantheress, who won BBC Music’s Sound Of 2022 before going on her debut UK, EU and US sold-out tour. Her other releases t
Guvna B Spreads Positivity With New ‘We Got Love’ Project f/ Still Shadey, CalledOut Music, Annatoria & More
Award-winning UK rap/gospel act Guvna B has stepped into his creative director bag and assembled a collective of artists to join forces in spreading a message o