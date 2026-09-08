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Ezra Olaoya

Joined April 2022 | 72 posts
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Latest Stories

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TraviS & Elzzz Fly Flag High For Irish Rap Scene On ‘Doghouse’

The Dublin duo are here to put the Irish rap scene on the map with their latest project.

Ezra Olaoya910 days ago

Afrobeats Star Omah Lay Is On A Journey Of Self-Discovery

The Nigerian hitmaker opens up to Complex UK...

Ezra Olaoya1186 days ago
Venna Equinox EP Venna Equinox EP Venna Equinox EP

Venna Calls On Knucks, Mick Jenkins, Masego & More For New ‘Equinox’ EP

Following 2021’s well-received Vennology project, Equinox features an all-star roster, including Knucks, Masego, Mick Jenkins, Yussef Dayes, and more.

Ezra Olaoya1247 days ago
Kwengface and Giggs team up for new single Water

Kwengface Brings Giggs Into His World Of Drill With New Single “Water”

Kweng’s latest single sees the South East London borough’s generational gap being bridged, while showcasing just how intertwined their roots actually are. “Wate

Ezra Olaoya1261 days ago
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Hyperpop-Meets-Jersey Club On Jordan Adetunji’s New Drop “You & I”

Belfast-born producer and vocalist Jordan Adetunji has just dropped his new single, “You &amp; I”, which sees him cleverly merge elements of hyperpop with an infect

Ezra Olaoya1291 days ago
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elli ingram taps mahalia for new soul number fools gold

Elli Ingram Taps Mahalia For New Soul Number “Fool’s Gold”

The track sees Elli proclaim her affection for a romantic partner whilst having a burning desire for this to be reciprocated. Her smoky vocals blend effortlessl

Ezra Olaoya1294 days ago
Kwengface x SK new single For One

Kwengface & SL’s “For One”, Produced By Nyge, Is An Essential Listen

Lifted from Kwengface’s upcoming project, The Memoir, the track sees the pair bounce off each other atop Nyge’s “elegant drill” production seamlessly. SL’s nonc

Ezra Olaoya1298 days ago
N-Dubz New Single Tour Bus Freestyle

N-Dubz Prove They Haven’t Lost Their Touch On “Tour Bus Freestyle”

N-Dubz, the iconic pop-rap trio from Camden, are back with a new single, “Tour Bus Freestyle”, which comes fresh off the back of their recent comeback tour.

Ezra Olaoya1301 days ago
SamRecks Drops New Single Back Pack

UK Rap Riser SamRecks Shares Visuals For New Drop “BACK PACK”

Following last year’s well-received singles “Love &amp; Attention” and “Would You Let Me?”, Nigerian-born, South London-raised rap riser SamRecks is kicking off 202

Ezra Olaoya1303 days ago
rema new singles holiday reason you rema new singles holiday reason you

Rema Returns With Two New Singles: "Holiday" & "Reason You"

The Nigerian ‘Afro-rave’ star has blessed fans with his first set of new music for 2023 with two new singles in ‘‘Holiday” and “Reason You”.

Ezra Olaoya1308 days ago
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RAYE New Album RAYE New Album RAYE New Album

RAYE Drops Much-Anticipated Debut Album ‘My 21st Century Blues’

South London singer-songwriter RAYE has just released her first full-length album, My 21st Century Blues, and it’s a defiant manifesto emphasising the importanc

Ezra Olaoya1322 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2023

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Ezra Olaoya1324 days ago
Nix Northwest London Rapper New Single

Premiere: London Rap Riser Nix Northwest Shares Visuals For Feel-Good Number “Sun In My Eyes”

After some time away, rising London rapper Nix Northwest is back with a new jazz-infused single titled “Sun In My Eyes”, which is lifted from his forthcoming de

Ezra Olaoya1338 days ago
travis and elzzz dublin rap duo

Dublin Rap Duo Travis & Elzzz Make Their Mark With Debut Mixtape ‘Full Circle’

The 8-track mixtape, which was produced in its entirety by long-time collaborator Liam Harris, sees the brothers-in-rhyme reflect on their journey thus far—from

Ezra Olaoya1339 days ago
kamal new single essential kamal new single essential

Kamal. Kicks Off 2023 With New Guitar-Licked Single “Essential”

Pop-soul crooner Kamal. is back with his first drop of the year in “essential”. Produced by J Moon, the guitar-led track revolves around the familiar subject ma

Ezra Olaoya1343 days ago
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Debbie New Song Cousins Car Debbie New Song Cousins Car

Debbie Joins Forces With BERWYN For New Track “Cousin’s Car”

“‘Cousin’s Car’ is all about escaping,” says Debbie. “Life can get really intense sometimes, and I like the idea of having the space to get away when and if nee

Ezra Olaoya1382 days ago
PinkPantheress PinkPantheress PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress Co-Produced Her New Song “Boy’s A Liar” With Mura Masa

It’s been another stellar year for PinkPantheress, who won BBC Music’s Sound Of 2022 before going on her debut UK, EU and US sold-out tour. Her other releases t

Ezra Olaoya1382 days ago
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Guvna B Spreads Positivity With New ‘We Got Love’ Project f/ Still Shadey, CalledOut Music, Annatoria & More

Award-winning UK rap/gospel act Guvna B has stepped into his creative director bag and assembled a collective of artists to join forces in spreading a message o

Ezra Olaoya1387 days ago

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