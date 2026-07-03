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Pop Culture

'Batman: Arkham Knight' and 'Fallout 4' Were the Big Winners at the BAFTA Games Awards

It was a big night for indie games as well.

Wil Jones3753 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Indie Game Developer Nicky Case Discusses "Coming Out Simulator" and the LGBTQ Community's Relationship With Gaming

Indie game developer Nicky Case discusses his new LGBTQ-friendly game, "Coming out Simulator".

Gus Turner4378 days ago
Pop Culture

The Story Behind the Open-World Sci-Fi Thriller "No Man's Sky" (Video)

The developer behind one of the most anticipated games of 2015 tells the story of the game's creation in the tiny indie studio.

LastOneAwakeNYC4403 days ago
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Pop Culture

Get 101 Obscure Games In "The Pirate Bay Bundle" (Video)

Quick glimpses at overlooked games.

LastOneAwakeNYC4491 days ago
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Pop Culture

Microsoft Spotlights Indies With ID@Xbox on the Xbox One (Video)

Four hot indies coming to the Xbox One.

LastOneAwakeNYC4498 days ago
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Pop Culture

Epic Games Makes Unreal Engine 4 $19 Per Month; Starts Today

A new generation of indie was just born.

LastOneAwakeNYC4503 days ago
Pop Culture

GDC Nominees For the Year's Best in Indie Gaming

Nuovo award finalists line up.

LastOneAwakeNYC4503 days ago
Pop Culture

The World Is "Fract"; In This First-Person Adventure Inside a Synthesizer (Video)

What if the entire world were a drum machine?

LastOneAwakeNYC4510 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Ultimate Gay Fighter" Mobile Game Wasn't "Meant to be Hateful"

The developer responds to stereotype concerns

LastOneAwakeNYC4571 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Weird Video Game of the Week: Cid the Dummy

Does it smash or crash?

Larry Hester4577 days ago

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