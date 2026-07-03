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Jennifer Esposito Says Latino Representation in Film Worked Against Her: 'I've Been Crying'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Esposito Says She May Lose Her Home After Funding Her Film: ‘I’ve Been Crying’

Jennifer Esposito says she mortgaged her home to fund 'Fresh Kills' and may now lose it after the film’s limited release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
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Style

A24 Auctions Off Props and Costumes From 'Uncut Gems,' 'Midsommar,' and More for COVID-19 Relief

Because nothing says social distancing quite like the May Queen dress from 'Midsommar.'

Trace William Cowen2277 days ago
beale street
Pop Culture

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Was the Big Winner at Independent Spirit Awards

Barry Jenkins' latest was the big winner at the Spirit Awards.

Alex Galbraith2700 days ago
moonlight barry jenkins
Pop Culture

'Moonlight' Cleans Up at Independent Spirit Awards

'Moonlight' won six awards includeing Best Feature Film at the Independent Spirit Awards

Daniel Barna3429 days ago
Canadian Sundance Film Festival 1
Pop Culture

Here Are 5 Canadian Films From The Sundance Film Festival You Need To See

We rounded up five of our top Canadian film picks from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

jayemkayem3453 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Tangerine,' 'Beasts of No Nation,' and 'Carol' Among 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees

'Carol,' 'Beasts of No Nation,' and 'Tangerine' make strong showings in the 31st Spirit Awards.

Trace William Cowen3888 days ago
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Pop Culture

25 Indie Movies You Will Want to See This Year

All the small films that deserve big attention.

Frazier Tharpe4190 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Appropriate Behavior" Star Desiree Akhavan Is Just Making It Up as She Goes

"Appropriate Behavior" filmmaker Desiree Akhavan is ready to change the conversation about bisexual love.

Tara Aquino4200 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Good Movies from 2014 That Made Less Than $1,000,000

Unsurprisingly, many of 2014's best movies earned less than $1 million at the box office.

Eric D. Snider4232 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Mexican Filmmakers to Watch

Get to know these on-the-verge Mexican filmmakers and their exciting new movies.

Jennifer Wood4254 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Laggies" Director Lynn Shelton Isn't Ruling Out the Idea of Developing Her Own TV Series

"Laggies" director Lynn Shelton talks hot messes, crew love, and changing tides.

Tara Aquino4287 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Up-and-Coming Movie Directors Who Have Franchise Potential

Who'll be next to follow Gareth Edwards, James Gunn, and Marc Webb's Sundance-to-franchise career trajectory?

BrianFormo4300 days ago
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Pop Culture

"God Help the Girl" Stars Hannah Murray and Olly Alexander Are a Couple of Weirdos—And They'll Be the First to Admit It

The stars of Stuart Murdoch's movie musical talk growing up emo and being starstruck over Belle and Sebastian.

Tara Aquino4333 days ago
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Pop Culture

Personality Complex: Indie Actress Sophia Takal Isn't Afraid to Say What You're All Thinking

The up-and-coming actress gets candid about the independent film world and her Hollywood dreams.

Tara Aquino4491 days ago

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