Jacob Carey
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20 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2023
These are Complex Canada’s picks for the artists to watch in 2023. It’s never been tougher to identify Canadian artists bubbling up, but the talent is there.
The Best Canadian Songs of 2022
From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.
The Best Canadian Albums of 2022
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.
Two Suspects Arrested After CEGEP Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu Lockdown
Two suspects were arrested earlier today following a three-hour lockdown at CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur Richelieu, 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Canadian Voice Actor for Bugs Bunny, Space Jam, Gets New Show 'Stay Tooned'
Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and more, will be hosting an upcoming six-part CBC Gem series “Stay Tooned."
Best New Canadian Tracks of the Week: Just John, David Strickland, Janette King
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With new songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists.
Human Body Mistaken for Mannequin and Thrown in Dumpster Leads to New Training for Quebec First Responders
After an incident where police mistook a human body for a mannequin and threw it out, first responders in Quebec are being trained to spot the difference.
25 Percent of Canadians Are Stockpiling Food to Cope with Inflation, According to Poll
A new poll from Nanos for CTV says 25 percent of Canadians have begun stockpiling food to cope with inflationary prices at the grocery store.
A Raccoon Distemper Outbreak Has Been Declared in the Toronto Area
Toronto Animal Services have declared a distemper outbreak in raccoons in the Toronto area. Distemper is a serious and contagious disease found in wildlife.
Wrestling Legend Bret Hart Reflects on 25 Years Since the "Montreal Screwjob"
Canadian wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart took to Instagram to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the “Montreal Screwjob” where he lost to Shawn Michaels
Canadian TikToker Responds to Backlash From Viral Video Where She Says She's "Too Pretty" To Work
Canadian TikToker Lucy Welcher has responded to a wave of backlash after a video of her calling herself “too pretty to work” has gone viral.
New True Crime Documentary 'Kings of Coke' Digs Into Montreal's Past As "Bank Robbery Capital of North America"
New True Crime Documentary on Crave 'Kings of Coke' Digs Into Montreal's Past As "Bank Robbery Capital of North America" and the West End Gang.
Montreal Artists Magi Merlin and Fernie Collaborate on New Single “Dolla Bill”
Montreal R&B artists Magi Merlin and Fernie have joined forces on a new single “Dolla Bill.” The Funkywhat-produced song is accompanied by a lyric video.
Ryan Reynolds Confirms Interest in Buying Ottawa Senators on Fallon: "I Need A Sugar Mommy"
Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he is indeed interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators NHL hockey team on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Canadian Government Told To Pause Twitter Ads After Musk's Mass Layoffs
The government of Canada’s media and marketing agency, Cossette, has advised them to temporarily pause advertising with Twitter following Elon Musk's layoffs.
Brampton Man Charged After Attempting to Cross Border with 188 Bricks of Cocaine
The Canada Border Services Agency has arrested a 68-year-old man from Brampton, ON for attempting to enter the country with 188 bricks of cocaine.
Dvsn Announce 2023 World Tour with 8 Canadian Dates
Canadian R&B duo have announced a massive 2023 world tour, including stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.
Montreal Police Face Backlash for Wrongfully Detaining Black Man, Losing Keys to Handcuffs
Montreal police are facing backlash for detaining a Black man for stealing his own car in front of a McDonald's, then losing the keys to the handcuffs.