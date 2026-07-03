Ice T

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

On Andy Bachman's 'Creators Inc.' podcast, Ice-T explained why his first residual check made him a lifer on 'Law & Order: SVU.'
Pop Culture

Ice-T Says He’ll Stay on 'Law & Order: SVU' Until He’s Thrown Off 'Kicking and Screaming'

On Andy Bachman's 'Creators Inc.' podcast, Ice-T explained why his first residual check made him a lifer on 'Law & Order: SVU.'

Maggie Ekberg4 days ago
Ice-T's Ex-Girlfriend, Darlene Ortiz, Says She Had a 'Polygamous' Relationship with Marcellus Wiley
Pop Culture

Ice-T's Ex Darlene Ortiz Reveals Past Open Relationship With Marcellus Wiley

The hip-hop video icon explains the 'rules' of their past open romance as Wiley faces a domestic battery charge, divorce filings, and a $500K lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
```plaintext Ice-T smiling in a black patterned suit; Donald Trump in a suit with a red tie, in front of a crowd. ```
Pop Culture

Ice-T Appears to Compare Trump to the Devil For Beefing With the Pope: 'Smh'

Trump recently called Pope Leo XIV "weak" and "terrible" in a post on social media, then shared an image appearing to depict himself as Jesus.

Joe Price94 days ago
Ice-T.
Pop Culture

Ice-T Believes This Might Be 'Last Generation of Real Actors' Because of AI

The multi-hyphenate has suggested there's no point in fighting AI-generated entertainment, telling fans that "it’s the future."

Joshua Espinoza148 days ago
Ice-T wearing a black LA cap and hoodie, smiling in a studio setting.
Pop Culture

Ice-T Fires Back at 'Law & Order: SVU' Fan Upset About His Support of Bad Bunny Halftime Show

The exchange began after the rapper and actor responded to a post about Bad Bunny's halftime show ratings.

Alex Ocho156 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Ice-T Praises Wife Coco for Being a 'Borderline Exhibitionist': 'She Just Loves Herself'

The musician and actor credited his wife of 25 years with keeping him in shape.

Jaelani Turner-Williams162 days ago
Busta Rhymes, Ice-T, Coco Austin at the LaQuan Smith fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week held at Classic Car Club on September 16, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

Ice-T Says Marriage ‘Casting a Movie:’ ‘You Got to Find Somebody Who’s Ready for All the Scenes'

The rapper-actor said those looking for a spouse should find someone to be "ready for all the scenes."

Jaelani Turner-Williams177 days ago
Ice-T, wearing sunglasses and holding a drink, stands beside Coco Austin, who has long blonde hair, at an event.
Pop Culture

Ice T Responds to X User Criticizing Him for Marrying White Woman: ‘I Have No Words for This B*tch’

The rapper has been married to Coco Austin for nearly 25 years.

tara mahadevan178 days ago
Ice-T Says His Reduced 'Law & Order SVU' Appearances Are Due to Kelli Giddish
Pop Culture

Ice-T Says His Reduced 'Law & Order: SVU' Appearances Are Due to Kelli Giddish

'Everything was cool with me. I understood,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Advertisement
Coco Austin and Chanel
Pop Culture

Coco Austin Defends Breastfeeding Daughter Chanel Until She Was 6

She revealed that she let her daughter decide when she'd stop.

Trey Alston248 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen260 days ago
Ice-T at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Ice-T Reveals He Was Originally Booked for Only 4 Episodes of 'Law & Order: SVU'

The rapper-turned-actor has appeared in over 450 episodes during the show’s record-breaking run.

Alex Gonzalez305 days ago
(L-R) Ice T and Coco Austin.
Pop Culture

Ice-T Shares Funny Response to Those Asking Him For Marriage Advice

The rapper and actor has been with his wife Coco for over two decades.

Joe Price323 days ago
Advertisement
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Rapper Ice-T performs onstage during day 1 of Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26, 2025 in Long Beach, California.
Pop Culture

Ice-T to Raise Awareness of Celebrity Fentanyl Deaths in Upcoming Special

A&E program 'Fame and Fentanyl' will explore the deaths of Prince, Michael K. Williams, Angus Cloud, and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams347 days ago
Ice-T in an episode of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'.
Music

Ice-T Recalls Being 'Set Up' and Robbed By Best Friend

The rapper/actor said "there's no defense for betrayal" while looking back on the incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams433 days ago
Ice-T
Music

Ice-T Thanks Haters While Accepting Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Afterward, he hopped on X to confront someone concerned that he cursed in front of his daughter.

Trey Alston514 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App