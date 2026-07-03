Ice Skating

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Michelle Kwan Surprises Fans with Debut of Baby No. 2
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Michelle Kwan Reveals Arrival of Baby No. 2 in Surprise Announcement

'Christmas came early,' she said of her new bundle of joy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo217 days ago
Approved BIA_SKATE photo
Music

Bia Flipped Her Song "Skate" for the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Ahead of the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs this Saturday, the NHL has teamed up with rapper Bia to creatively reimagine her song “Skate.”

Joe Price1886 days ago
Robert Deutsch
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How Artists Get Paid When Olympians Ice Skate to Their Music

It works similarly to the radio system.

Aaron C. Mansfield3073 days ago
Mae Berenice Meite
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People Are Obsessed With This Olympic Figure Skater Performing to Beyoncé

Maé-Bérénice Méité performed her Olympic skating routine to Beyoncé and the interenet went wild.

jasmineg203078 days ago
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Jimmy Ma
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Figure Skater's Routine to "Turn Down for What" Might Actually Make You a Skating Fan

He lost the competition, but won Twitter's heart.

Shawn Setaro3115 days ago

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