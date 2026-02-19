Ice-T Believes This Might Be 'Last Generation of Real Actors' Because of AI

Ice T has shared that while he’s no fan of AI-generated entertainment, he has no plans of fighting against its anticipated takeover.
The multi-hyphenate addressed the topic in a series of X posts on Wednesday (February 18), theorizing that human actors would soon be obsolete, as a growing number of industry leaders look to AI to cut costs and boost efficiency.
"I honestly believe we may be the last generation of Real actors," he wrote. "The Future has no regard for personnel jobs.. Ask Kodak film. Or Blockbuster Video."
In a follow-up post, he explained he was just being "a realist," and adding: "I don’t Love Ai.. I just understand its here to stay.. 'You wanna lose a fight? Fight the Future' Via Quincy Jones."
TV and movie figures have expressed growing concern over AI’s impact on the entertainment world. Back in 2025, UK-based production company Particle6 formally introduced Tilly Norwood, an "AI-generated" actor who appeared in the short comedy sketch AI Commissioner.
The debut immediately sparked outrage among industry leaders and organizations, including the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union.
"The union is opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics," the group wrote in September. "To be clear, 'Tilly Norwood' is not an actor, it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation. It has no life experience to draw from, no emotion… It doesn’t solve any 'problem' — it creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry."
Ice-T, whose filmography dates back to the mid-1980s, also responded to an X post about the perceived dangers of AI use in the music industry, specifically the visuals.
"I wish more older rappers realized that ai shouldnt touch the music industry in any way that impacts the creative work (including music videos)," a user wrote.
Ice-T disagreed with the take, saying he believed that AI was the most practical option for video creation.
"Fans want us to make and produce the music, [and] then shoot [an] expensive video," he wrote. "Then they get it for Free if they have an Apple subscription. Or Spotify pay us .007 cents a stream. The days of the expensive Videos are over. There isn’t even MTV. Ai is the only sensible way to add visuals to a song. You can hate it all you want. It’s the Future."