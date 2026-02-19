Ice-T Believes This Might Be 'Last Generation of Real Actors' Because of AI

Ice T has shared that while he’s no fan of AI-generated entertainment, he has no plans of fighting against its anticipated takeover. The multi-hyphenate addressed the topic in a series of X posts on Wednesday (February 18), theorizing that human actors would soon be obsolete, as a growing number of industry leaders look to AI to cut costs and boost efficiency. "I honestly believe we may be the last generation of Real actors," he wrote. "The Future has no regard for personnel jobs.. Ask Kodak film. Or Blockbuster Video." In a follow-up post, he explained he was just being "a realist," and adding: "I don’t Love Ai.. I just understand its here to stay.. 'You wanna lose a fight? Fight the Future' Via Quincy Jones."

TV and movie figures have expressed growing concern over AI’s impact on the entertainment world. Back in 2025, UK-based production company Particle6 formally introduced Tilly Norwood, an "AI-generated" actor who appeared in the short comedy sketch AI Commissioner. The debut immediately sparked outrage among industry leaders and organizations, including the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union.