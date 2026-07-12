Ice-T's Ex Darlene Ortiz Reveals Past Open Relationship With Marcellus Wiley

As former NFL star Marcellus Wiley continues to face mounting legal troubles, another chapter from his personal life has unexpectedly resurfaced. During a recent appearance on The Kool Keem Show, Darlene Ortiz—the legendary hip-hop model, author, and longtime former partner of Ice-T—revealed that she once dated Wiley and described their relationship as one built on complete honesty, even if it wasn't exclusive. Ortiz made the comments while discussing modern dating and transparency, pushing back against the idea that men are never upfront about seeing multiple people. According to Ortiz, Wiley stood out precisely because he didn't pretend otherwise. "He was the only person that actually was truthful and honest," Ortiz said. "He said, 'I'm out here... I'm doing this... But I dig you. We have a good time when I come around back in town.'"

Wiley has categorically denied the criminal allegations. "I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I'm certain the truth will prevail," he wrote on X after his arrest. Since then, Annemarie has filed for divorce and obtained a no-contact order against Wiley. In court filings, she alleges the hotel incident was part of what she described as "a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation." Her filing includes allegations dating back more than a decade, including claims of rape and repeated physical abuse. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Wiley has denied them. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233), texting "START" to 88788, or visiting TheHotline.org for free, confidential support available 24 hours a day.