Ice-T's Ex Darlene Ortiz Reveals Past Open Relationship With Marcellus Wiley

As former NFL star Marcellus Wiley continues to face mounting legal troubles, another chapter from his personal life has unexpectedly resurfaced.
During a recent appearance on The Kool Keem Show, Darlene Ortiz—the legendary hip-hop model, author, and longtime former partner of Ice-T—revealed that she once dated Wiley and described their relationship as one built on complete honesty, even if it wasn't exclusive.
Ortiz made the comments while discussing modern dating and transparency, pushing back against the idea that men are never upfront about seeing multiple people. According to Ortiz, Wiley stood out precisely because he didn't pretend otherwise.
"He was the only person that actually was truthful and honest," Ortiz said. "He said, 'I'm out here... I'm doing this... But I dig you. We have a good time when I come around back in town.'"
She explained that the relationship began while Wiley was living in Los Angeles before he joined the Dallas Cowboys. Rather than making promises, Ortiz said he laid out exactly what their arrangement would be: "He was honest and he said, 'But I like when we hang out, we have a good time. You're not the only one.' No problem."
Ortiz said she accepted those terms because everything was disclosed upfront. "He gave me that option and I took it because I knew the truth," she said.
The revelation arrives just days after Wiley's arrest in Florida on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and amid an increasingly public divorce battle with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Annemarie Wiley.
In December 2025, Preferred Bank sued Wiley and his company, Dat Dude Entertainment, alleging they failed to repay a $500,000 business loan that was originally due in 2024 despite receiving several extensions.
Then, over the Fourth of July weekend, Wiley was arrested in Orlando after Annemarie accused him of poking her in the cheek and threatening to kill her during an argument at a hotel where the couple was staying with their children.
Wiley has categorically denied the criminal allegations. "I completely and unequivocally deny these allegations, and I'm certain the truth will prevail," he wrote on X after his arrest.
Since then, Annemarie has filed for divorce and obtained a no-contact order against Wiley. In court filings, she alleges the hotel incident was part of what she described as "a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control and intimidation."
Her filing includes allegations dating back more than a decade, including claims of rape and repeated physical abuse. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Wiley has denied them.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233), texting "START" to 88788, or visiting TheHotline.org for free, confidential support available 24 hours a day.