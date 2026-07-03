Hodgy Beats

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This week was especially great for remixes. Let's just saw, we got to hear some new Zedd! Sick, right? Dope sounds from a number of up-and-coming producers, as well as some DAD favorites. Loads of twists and turns, but it's all hot.
khrisd

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Hodgy Previews His Upcoming Album With New Single "Final Hour" F/ Busta Rhymes

Hodgy drops his new single "Final Hour" featuring Busta Rhymes.

Chris Mench3514 days ago
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Listen to 'Dukkha,' the New Mixtape by Hodgy Beats

Odd Future's Hodgy Beats just released his fourth mixtape, 'Dukkha.'

Joshua Espinoza3607 days ago
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Premiere: Alvin Risk and Hodgy Beats Go Full-On "Beastmode"

Alvin Risk continues to amaze with his new single "Beastmode," featuring insane vocals from Hodgy Beats.

Khal3873 days ago
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Listen to Three New Hodgy Beats Tracks

Though the Odd Future turmoil is still stinging the internet, Hodgy Beats took the opportunity to share new sounds.

Trace William Cowen4065 days ago
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Music

Download the Friends of Friends x Vans "What’s Good Los Angeles" EP

In a partnership between the Friends of Friends label and Vans OTW comes the What's Good Los Angeles EP. Clocking in at just five tracks, it punches f

walmerc4300 days ago
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Listen to Hodgy Beats' New Song "DLX"

Hodgy goes for broke as he looks for success in 2014.

Dharmic X4541 days ago
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Premiere: Topaz Jones f/ Hodgy Beats "Lap of Luxury"

From Topaz's upcoming album <em>The Honeymoon Suite</em>.

edwinortiz4553 days ago
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Video: Hodgy Beats f/ Left Brain "Karateman"

It's an Odd Future barbecue.

krame014700 days ago
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Listen: Mike G, Hodgy Beats & Trinidad Jame$ "I Need Mo' (Odd Future Remix)"

An awesome cut from the Odd Future squad.

edwinortiz4746 days ago
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EP: Hodgy Beats "Untitled 2"

The Odd Future stalwart drops the follow up to a project that came out early last year.

Dharmic X4793 days ago
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Video: MellowHigh "Troublesome2013"

The latest track from MellowHigh sees the group riding around town.

Dharmic X4835 days ago

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