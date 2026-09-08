Marcus J. Moore
Latest Stories
Tyler, the Creator Deserves More Credit as a Producer
Throughout his 15-year career, Tyler, the Creator has rarely worked with outside producers. The success of his recent music, like 'CHROMAKOPIA,' shows that he's on the path to becoming one of the greatest rapper/producers in hip-hop.
Watch a Quick Clip of Nicki Minaj's "High School" Video
Features Lil Wayne.
Watch Casey Veggies Perform on "Sway In The Morning"
Part of an in-studio concert series.
Activists Want Rick Ross to Apologize for "U.O.E.N.O." Lyric
Ross speaks on the "misunderstanding."
Listen: Kidz In The Hall f/ Yonas Michael "Tonight"
The message is clear.
Joie Manda Is The New President of Urban Music at Interscope Records
He's moving back to Los Angeles.
Justin Bieber Will Be Fully Investigated For Alleged Battery
The D.A.'s office is involved.
Miguel Taps Kendrick Lamar For "How Many Drinks" Remix
Quite the combination.
A$AP Ferg's "Trap Lord" Will Feature Onyx and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Talk about throwback.
Mac Miller Shows His Jazzy Side in "Most Dope Family" Episode
He's multifaceted.
Watch Angel Haze Freestyle on "Sway In The Morning"
She spit an a cappella as well.
Kanye West's New Album Will Not Be Called "I Am God"
Time for the next rumor.