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Marcus J. Moore

Joined July 2014 | 293 posts
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Tyler, the Creator in a green costume with a cat-like mask, holding a microphone, gestures dramatically on stage.

Tyler, the Creator Deserves More Credit as a Producer

Throughout his 15-year career, Tyler, the Creator has rarely worked with outside producers. The success of his recent music, like 'CHROMAKOPIA,' shows that he's on the path to becoming one of the greatest rapper/producers in hip-hop.

Marcus J. Moore674 days ago

Watch a Quick Clip of Nicki Minaj's "High School" Video

Features Lil Wayne.

Marcus J. Moore4920 days ago
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Watch Casey Veggies Perform on "Sway In The Morning"

Part of an in-studio concert series.

Marcus J. Moore4920 days ago

Beyonce Covers May Issue of UK Vogue

The cover has leaked.

Marcus J. Moore4921 days ago
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Activists Want Rick Ross to Apologize for "U.O.E.N.O." Lyric

Ross speaks on the "misunderstanding."

Marcus J. Moore4921 days ago
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Listen: Kidz In The Hall f/ Yonas Michael "Tonight"

The message is clear.

Marcus J. Moore4921 days ago
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Listen: SZA "Aftermath"

She's made of bacon.

Marcus J. Moore4921 days ago
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Joie Manda Is The New President of Urban Music at Interscope Records

He's moving back to Los Angeles.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago
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Justin Bieber Will Be Fully Investigated For Alleged Battery

The D.A.'s office is involved.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago

Miguel Taps Kendrick Lamar For "How Many Drinks" Remix

Quite the combination.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago
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Diddy Is Hip-Hop's Richest Artist This Year

For 2013.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago
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A$AP Ferg's "Trap Lord" Will Feature Onyx and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Talk about throwback.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago
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Mac Miller Shows His Jazzy Side in "Most Dope Family" Episode

He's multifaceted.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago

Watch Angel Haze Freestyle on "Sway In The Morning"

She spit an a cappella as well.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago
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Video: The White Mandingos "The Ghetto is Tryna Kill Me"

Swag swag swag.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago
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Video: Lil Durk f/ King Louie "B****es & Bottles"

Out today.

Marcus J. Moore4922 days ago
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Kanye West's New Album Will Not Be Called "I Am God"

Time for the next rumor.

Marcus J. Moore4923 days ago

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