Teofilo Killip Portrait

Teofilo Killip

Joined July 2014 | 4187 posts
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Latest Stories

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How to Wear Mandals

Wearing mandals requires a certain degree of confidence.

Teofilo Killip4153 days ago
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Meet the Parents: What to Wear to Look Like a Decent Guy This Thanksgiving

Before you agree to meet your gir's parents on Thanksgiving for the first time, consider what you should wear to make the ultimate first impression.

Teofilo Killip4314 days ago
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Nanamica Founder Eiichiro Homma Talks About His North Face Purple Label Designs and Other Next-Level Outerwear

Haven interviews the man behind Nanamica about his North Face Purple Label designs and other next-level outerwear.

Teofilo Killip4406 days ago
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Raury Models Opening Ceremony’s Fall 2014 Collection in Wish Atlanta's New Editorial

Raury wears the latest Opening Ceremony fall 2014 collection in Wish ATL's new editorial.

Teofilo Killip4407 days ago
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Warp Highlights Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2014 Collection in a New Editorial

Japanese magazine Warp gives Supreme's fall 2014 collection an editorial treatment.

Teofilo Killip4407 days ago
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Nepenthes’ New Fall 2014 Editorial Shows You How to Put Gawd Level Outfits Together

Nepenthe's highlightes Engineered Garments, Needles, South2West8, and more in new fall 2014 editorial.

Teofilo Killip4409 days ago
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There's Now Nail Polish That Can Detect Date Rape Drugs

Undercover Colors nail polish detects the date rape drugs Rohypnol and GHB by changing colors.

Teofilo Killip4409 days ago
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ICECREAM Revisits Its Classic Graphics for Fall 2014

ICECREAM is bringing back the Running Dog, Cones and Bones,a nd Sk8cone graphics for its fall 2014 collection.

Teofilo Killip4410 days ago
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This Woman Spent Over $200,000 on Plastic Surgery to Look Like a Caricature of Herself

This woman spent a ridiculous amount of money on plastic surgery to look like a a cartoon drawing of herself.

Teofilo Killip4410 days ago
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Levi’s California Teams Up With Beams and Pendleton to Revamp 1960s Workwear

Levi's unveils new items from its Levi's California label, which includes solid collaborations with Beams and Pendleton.

Teofilo Killip4411 days ago
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Macy’s Is Paying $650K to Settle Racial Profiling Case

Macy's is ordered to pay over half-a-milion dollars over allegations of racial profiling at its Heral Square flagship store.

Teofilo Killip4412 days ago
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Gisele Bündchen and Anna Wintour Just Did the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and It Was Wonderful

Gisele Bündchen and Anna Wintour complete the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Teofilo Killip4412 days ago
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Cam'ron and Vashtie's New Clothing Collaboration Is the Releast Since Kumbaya

Vashtie and Cam'ron get together to introduce a collection that includes a bathrobe, tees, and more.

Teofilo Killip4413 days ago
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Acne Studios' Founder Speaks on Levi's and A.P.C., and the Future of Denim

Acne Studios founder Jonny Johansson talks about what he sees for the future of denim and more.

Teofilo Killip4413 days ago
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Nike and Fragment Design’s New Collaboration Is Perfect for Flexing During the U.S. Open

Nike and Fragment Design continue their ongoing collaboration with a new tennis-themed Court Collection.

Teofilo Killip4414 days ago
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The Thief Who Stole $1 Million Worth of Luxury Goods From a Famous “Female Man Cave” Claims That All of It Is Fake

Thief calls a Houston newspaper to report that all the items stolen from the "Female Man Cave" are fake.

Teofilo Killip4414 days ago
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Need Supply's New Fall/Winter 2014 Lookbook Will Make You Bookmark Its Website Right Now

Need Supply's fall/winter 2014 lookbook is full of solid looks.

Teofilo Killip4414 days ago

A Rare Drop in Jeans Sales Is Causing Denim Manufactures to Panic

Why has there been a drop in denim sales, and how is this affecting denim brands and manufacturers?

Teofilo Killip4417 days ago

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