Teofilo Killip
Latest Stories
How to Wear Mandals
Wearing mandals requires a certain degree of confidence.
Meet the Parents: What to Wear to Look Like a Decent Guy This Thanksgiving
Before you agree to meet your gir's parents on Thanksgiving for the first time, consider what you should wear to make the ultimate first impression.
Nanamica Founder Eiichiro Homma Talks About His North Face Purple Label Designs and Other Next-Level Outerwear
Haven interviews the man behind Nanamica about his North Face Purple Label designs and other next-level outerwear.
Raury Models Opening Ceremony’s Fall 2014 Collection in Wish Atlanta's New Editorial
Raury wears the latest Opening Ceremony fall 2014 collection in Wish ATL's new editorial.
Warp Highlights Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2014 Collection in a New Editorial
Japanese magazine Warp gives Supreme's fall 2014 collection an editorial treatment.
Nepenthes’ New Fall 2014 Editorial Shows You How to Put Gawd Level Outfits Together
Nepenthe's highlightes Engineered Garments, Needles, South2West8, and more in new fall 2014 editorial.
There's Now Nail Polish That Can Detect Date Rape Drugs
Undercover Colors nail polish detects the date rape drugs Rohypnol and GHB by changing colors.
ICECREAM Revisits Its Classic Graphics for Fall 2014
ICECREAM is bringing back the Running Dog, Cones and Bones,a nd Sk8cone graphics for its fall 2014 collection.
This Woman Spent Over $200,000 on Plastic Surgery to Look Like a Caricature of Herself
This woman spent a ridiculous amount of money on plastic surgery to look like a a cartoon drawing of herself.
Levi’s California Teams Up With Beams and Pendleton to Revamp 1960s Workwear
Levi's unveils new items from its Levi's California label, which includes solid collaborations with Beams and Pendleton.
Macy’s Is Paying $650K to Settle Racial Profiling Case
Macy's is ordered to pay over half-a-milion dollars over allegations of racial profiling at its Heral Square flagship store.
Gisele Bündchen and Anna Wintour Just Did the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and It Was Wonderful
Gisele Bündchen and Anna Wintour complete the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
Cam'ron and Vashtie's New Clothing Collaboration Is the Releast Since Kumbaya
Vashtie and Cam'ron get together to introduce a collection that includes a bathrobe, tees, and more.
Acne Studios' Founder Speaks on Levi's and A.P.C., and the Future of Denim
Acne Studios founder Jonny Johansson talks about what he sees for the future of denim and more.
Nike and Fragment Design’s New Collaboration Is Perfect for Flexing During the U.S. Open
Nike and Fragment Design continue their ongoing collaboration with a new tennis-themed Court Collection.
The Thief Who Stole $1 Million Worth of Luxury Goods From a Famous “Female Man Cave” Claims That All of It Is Fake
Thief calls a Houston newspaper to report that all the items stolen from the "Female Man Cave" are fake.
Need Supply's New Fall/Winter 2014 Lookbook Will Make You Bookmark Its Website Right Now
Need Supply's fall/winter 2014 lookbook is full of solid looks.
A Rare Drop in Jeans Sales Is Causing Denim Manufactures to Panic
Why has there been a drop in denim sales, and how is this affecting denim brands and manufacturers?