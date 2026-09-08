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Download This Ain't Bristol's "More Selections" Compilation
This one is for the house music fiends. We posted the first installment of what I guess is a compilation series back in September. It was really good, and this keeps the streak going. If you are a fan of British styled house then this might be the best thing you grab all week. Maybe all month. Vibes are deep and the basslines are fat. Like the first compilation, I came for the Hostage track but I stayed for the rest. It's all good. Worth the steep price of $0.
EXCLUSIVE: Kosinus x Bad Bonus x Goldtea - "Booty Burger"
The latest in the Deep Fried Series from our pals at Overcooked Records (who I must say are doing an amazing job curating) is from Russians Kosinus an
Download Masayoshi Iimori's "Break It" EP
Our good friends at Japanese label Trekkie Traxx are closing 2014 out with what is arguably one of the best trap and twerk EPs of the year, Break It. Never heard of Masayoshi Iimori until this EP was sent to me a few weeks ago (because I'm a cool guy). I'll definitely be paying attention now. The sound design is wonderful, and the beats hit hard. Looking to hear what else is in store from these guys.
O.T. Genasis - "CoCo (San Holo Remix)"
Because there weren't enough remixes of "Coco" here's another one to add to the pile. The good news is that it's an outstanding one by recent DAD fave San Holo. It's an epic version that goes between dreamy calm to bursts of ecstatic 8-bit sounds on the drop. It's a must have for anyone looking to play this track of the moment with twist that should leave the basics in the club satisfied while also pleasing those looking to be surprised and delighted by a new take.
EXCLUSIVE: Amunoa - "ΔTLΔS"
Amunoa is a Japanese producer out of Nagano which you may remember as the home of the 1998 Winter Olympic Games. He takes euphoric sounds that remind me of a cross between Wave Racer-type shit and PC Music. Japanese label Trekkie Trax is about to release his Cinderella Music EP on Christmas Eve, but have been kind enough to give DAD the track "ΔTLΔS" as a free download to whet your appetite. It's incredible work that hints at incredible promise to come.
Download Lockah's "Most Thought-Provoking Booty's 2014" Compilation
Lockah, that Scottish producer who has been marrying '80s sounds and modern bass music, has put out a free collection of bootlegs that have previously been unavailable to us, the general public. Haven't had a chance to really bite into this but what I have had a chance to hear is really good. His booty of Girl Unit got me wanting to rinse "Ensemble" all over again and his version of "Drop the Bass" is no slouch either. I mean, this shit is all free so what do you have lose? Hard drive space?
PREMIERE: Motin & Siraz - "Tomahawk"
Though located in New York, we at Do Androids Dance pride ourselves on having a global perspective on the dance music scene and always have on eye on what's popping in other countries. Over the last year our eyes and ears have repeatedly been drawn in by the output of Hungarian label Babylon Records. Though based in Europe, their sound is very much global, incorporating aspects of music from across the continents, tied together by the spirit of dance.
PREMIERE: Lost Midas - "Off The Course (The Seshen Rework)"
We introduced you to Lost Midas back in July. At that time we were premiering a new video for the lead single from his latest album Off The Course; now we've got the premiere of a rework of that album's title track by fellow west coast producers The Seshen. The result is gorgeous.
EXCLUSIVE: Jameston Thieves ft. MFC - "Soulfer"
When I was in New York City a few weeks ago, fellow DAD writer Brent Tactic played me this little number from San Francisco's Jameston Thieves. I thought it was crazy and when he said that it was available for an exclusive here on DAD I was like "yeah, let's do it." Exciting stuff right? That's life in the fast paced world of music blogging.
Taskforce - "Club Tool"
Who is Taskforce? He makes the beats for Le1f and Zebra Katz. That's probably how you best know him. He also makes his own tracks and this, my friends, is his debut EP out on Silverback Recordings. This kid is only 21-years-old and his brand of techno is bonkers. It's as if he's been seasoned in it for a long, long time which, if it were true, he had really cool musical tastes at a young age, way better than me. I actually went through an ABBA phase as a teen so... yeah.
Spank Rock - "Gully (With You Remix)"
I see Switch being described these days as "ex-Major Lazer," which is totally getting it wrong. Major Lazer is ex-Switch. The sound of the first album is undeniably his. Go listen to his solo stuff from around the same time and tell me that you disagree. Since that rupture we've been hearing less of him. Gone are the glory days of the late 2000s when every few weeks a new Switch tune would come out and just devastate everyone with it's hypeness and originality. He wrote the book on glitch house.
EXCLUSIVE: Clubbrock - "Body Back"
Is drum & bass back? I'm not sure but this latest from Clubbrock called "Body Back" makes you believe it could be in some shape or form. This latest f
PREMIERE: Banginclude & DJ Comrade - "To The Floor"
I may write about old music like Italo disco and Giorgio Moroder and about house but at my heart, I love global bass music. It's how I turn up. It's how I make people turn up as a DJ. It's raw while still being innovative. It combines influences from all over the world and so it always interesting.
Deebs - "Rising Angel"
Deebs is a producer from Toronto who I shared a bill with but had to jet before he went on to go DJ elsewhere. So I know the dude as well as you do. P
Blackstreet - "No Diggity (Figgy Remix)"
So it looks like this Figgy guy is famous, even though this is the first I ever heard of him. Further proof that I'm just this bumbling idiot savant w
EXCLUSIVE: Morcee - "How Good It Is"
Out today on Lowup Records is London producer Morcee's Pinball EP. It's an amazing pack of five original tracks that explore the scope of UK bass musi
Populous - "Fall (Lazy Ants Lost in Love Remix)"
Coming right after the "Coco" remix he dropped with Stabber this week is Lazy Ants' remix of Populous' "Fall." The vibe is very different but I think
EXCLUSIVE: Bombaman - "Sterasteroid"
Our buddies at Lucky Beard have been kind enough to offer us another freebie to give out, this time by Canadian bass legend Bombaman. It's a classic slice of dubstep that brings us back to the origins of the genre when it wasn't the official soundtrack for spring break and had a more experimental bent. It serves as a nice introduction to his work and should get you hyped for his forthcoming EP dropping November 26 in collaboration with Canadian/American duo DistinctMotive.