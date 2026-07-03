Heavy D

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Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.
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Extra long weekends mean more time for mixes. This week was solid on the free mix front... so solid that we've got a deluxe edition of The Best Mixes of the Week. You'll see - fill in that extra 24 hours of free time with these delicious, grilled-to-perfection sets.
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Heavy D Talks About the Making of "The Overweight Lover's in the House" in Lost Episode of True Hip-Hop Stories

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The late hip-hop legend still owes funds to Uncle Sam

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Heavy D's Cause Of Death Revealed

Details on what caused the legend's sudden passing.

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Drunk Hipster Flips Out Over Heavy D's Passing in Chicago (Video)

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