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Chris Mench

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

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How Mac Miller Went From Frat-Rap Bro To Critical Darling

On the five year anniversary of Mac Miller's much-maligned debut album, a look at how the rapper grew up—eventually.

Chris Mench3600 days ago
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A Night At the ESPYs Through Drake's Instagram

Drake caught some great behind-the-scenes moments on his Instagram last night. Check out what went down on and off the camera.

Chris Mench4445 days ago
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20 Rappers Dressed in the American Flag

Patriotism is alive and well in hip-hop.

Chris Mench4458 days ago
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Listen to Raekwon's "Footsteps in the Dark (Remix)"

The Wu-Tang Clan mainstay dropped a remix to the The Isley Brothers' classic as part of his Throwback Thursday Series

Chris Mench4459 days ago

Pete Rock Talks Heavy D and Growing Up In the Bronx On The Combat Jack Show

Pete Rock stopped by The Combat Jack Show to discuss his come up, career, and working with the late Heavy D

Chris Mench4460 days ago
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Bow Down: Beyoncé Earned Nearly Twice As Much As Jay Z Over the Last Year

Mr. & Mrs. Carter brought in $175 million last year, but who made more?

Chris Mench4460 days ago
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Here's the Full Lineup For the 2014 Trillectro Festival

Big Sean, Bauuer, Migos and more are playing at the Washington D.C. festival.

Chris Mench4460 days ago
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10 Things You Didn't Know About Missy Elliott

Were you aware of these little-known facts about Missy?

Chris Mench4460 days ago
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The Best Songs of 2014 (So Far)

At the midway point of 2014, we choose our favorite songs by Drake, Iggy Azalea, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Chris Mench4462 days ago
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The 10 Best Hook Artists in the Game Right Now

If a rapper needs a hit, this is who they go to.

Chris Mench4466 days ago
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The 20 Best Rappers In Their 20s (Right Now)

Who got the props?

Chris Mench4467 days ago
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30 Times Jennifer Lopez Looked Amazing

We're really enjoying the J. Lo comeback because it gives us an excuse to look at these stunning photos of her again.

Chris Mench4486 days ago
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12 Guinness World Records That Exist For No Real Reason

Why did people even bother to break these records?

Chris Mench4487 days ago

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