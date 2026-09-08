Chris Mench
Latest Stories
How Mac Miller Went From Frat-Rap Bro To Critical Darling
On the five year anniversary of Mac Miller's much-maligned debut album, a look at how the rapper grew up—eventually.
A Night At the ESPYs Through Drake's Instagram
Drake caught some great behind-the-scenes moments on his Instagram last night. Check out what went down on and off the camera.
20 Rappers Dressed in the American Flag
Patriotism is alive and well in hip-hop.
Listen to Raekwon's "Footsteps in the Dark (Remix)"
The Wu-Tang Clan mainstay dropped a remix to the The Isley Brothers' classic as part of his Throwback Thursday Series
Pete Rock Talks Heavy D and Growing Up In the Bronx On The Combat Jack Show
Pete Rock stopped by The Combat Jack Show to discuss his come up, career, and working with the late Heavy D
Bow Down: Beyoncé Earned Nearly Twice As Much As Jay Z Over the Last Year
Mr. & Mrs. Carter brought in $175 million last year, but who made more?
Here's the Full Lineup For the 2014 Trillectro Festival
Big Sean, Bauuer, Migos and more are playing at the Washington D.C. festival.
10 Things You Didn't Know About Missy Elliott
Were you aware of these little-known facts about Missy?
The Best Songs of 2014 (So Far)
At the midway point of 2014, we choose our favorite songs by Drake, Iggy Azalea, Wiz Khalifa, and more.
The 10 Best Hook Artists in the Game Right Now
If a rapper needs a hit, this is who they go to.
30 Times Jennifer Lopez Looked Amazing
We're really enjoying the J. Lo comeback because it gives us an excuse to look at these stunning photos of her again.
12 Guinness World Records That Exist For No Real Reason
Why did people even bother to break these records?