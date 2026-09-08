Rob Kenner Portrait

Rob Kenner

Joined July 2014 | 207 posts
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Abstract illustration of Nas' face with geometric patterns and dots overlaying it, set against a textured orange background of Queensbridge housing projects in New York City. This was the cover of It Was Written.

The Making of Nas' 'It Was Written'

Thirty years ago, Nas released 'It Was Written', his classic follow up to 'Illmatic.' Here is the story of how he avoided the sophomore slump.

Rob Kenner78 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Rob Kenner164 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Rob Kenner181 days ago
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Rob Kenner240 days ago
Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and T.I. in tuxedos, standing together at the Grammys wearing sunglasses.

The 25 Best Rap Posse Cuts in Hip-Hop History

Teamwork makes the dream work. Nothing displays that better than the posse cut. Here are the 25 best.

Rob Kenner258 days ago
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Jay-Z wearing a beanie and a shiny jacket, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s

From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.

Rob Kenner475 days ago
A stylized black and white image of Diddy wearing sunglasses, with a textured, abstract background.

I Went To A Diddy Party, Here's What I Saw

Diddy's parties changed hip-hop. Now, with his federal trial looming, we revisit that era through a firsthand account—and see how it all came crashing down.

Rob Kenner504 days ago
Vybz Kartel with tattoos, wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, and jewelry, poses with crossed arms in front of red curtains.

Vybz Kartel's Return to the Big Stage

After almost 13 years behind bars, Vybz Kartel will perform live at Jamaica’s National Stadium this New Year’s Eve. In a new interview the dancehall star speaks about how incarceration changed his views on life, his first ever Grammy nomination, and why he thinks Drake won the battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Rob Kenner626 days ago
Popcaan braided hair performs on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a gray oversized shirt and jewelry, with a backdrop of lights.

Popcaan Talks About His Classic Debut, His Time with Drake, and More

Popcaan recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his classic debut 'Where We Come From.' In a new interview he spoke about the album's legacy and gave his views about Drake and his battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Rob Kenner644 days ago
A woman wearing an iridescent puffer jacket, matching headpiece, leotard, and platform boots poses against a blue background

Queen of Dancehall Spice Celebrates Vybz Kartel's Release and Reflects on 25 Years of Dominance

From humble beginnings to international acclaim, Spice reflects on her storied past with Vybz Kartel and her new album 'Mirror 25.'

Rob Kenner770 days ago
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Mike Dean and Shepard Fairey

How Mike Dean and Shepard Fairey Got Into NFTs Together

The worlds of Mike Dean and Shepard Fairey collided with a “cryptosonic” collaboration called OBEY 4:22, sold as an NFT. They sit for an interview about it all.

Rob Kenner1974 days ago
beenie man bounty killer

‘Just Give Us Respect’: Bounty Killer and Beenie Man Demand Recognition for Dancehall

Jamaican artists are being overlooked by mainstream American culture. Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, and others demand respect for dancehall in a Complex interview.

Rob Kenner2220 days ago
Nipsey Hussle All Money In Artists

Meet the All Money In Artists Carrying on Nipsey Hussle’s Musical Legacy

Before his tragic passing, Nipsey Hussle surrounded himself with a group of talented rappers in his All Money In team. Now, they're continuing his music legacy.

Rob Kenner2428 days ago
bh trap pac artwork

All Money In Rapper BH Drops "Trap Pac" Video, Talks Mentorship From Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle's All Money In rapper BH released his new music video for Trap Pac. “Nip was my mentor with this shit,” he tells Complex.

Rob Kenner2621 days ago
nipsey hussle los angeles complex

The Marathon Continues: How Nipsey Hussle’s Vision for L.A. Will Live On

Six members of Nipsey Hussle's inner circle detail the community work he was doing in L.A. and explain how they'll carry out his vision for the city.

Rob Kenner2704 days ago
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The Best Beyoncé Songs

From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.

Rob Kenner2936 days ago
rapper mix tape dipset diplomats

The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes

Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.

Rob Kenner3122 days ago
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The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs

See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.

Rob Kenner3298 days ago

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