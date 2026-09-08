Rob Kenner
Latest Stories
The Making of Nas' 'It Was Written'
Thirty years ago, Nas released 'It Was Written', his classic follow up to 'Illmatic.' Here is the story of how he avoided the sophomore slump.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
The 25 Best Rap Posse Cuts in Hip-Hop History
Teamwork makes the dream work. Nothing displays that better than the posse cut. Here are the 25 best.
The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s
From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.
I Went To A Diddy Party, Here's What I Saw
Diddy's parties changed hip-hop. Now, with his federal trial looming, we revisit that era through a firsthand account—and see how it all came crashing down.
Vybz Kartel's Return to the Big Stage
After almost 13 years behind bars, Vybz Kartel will perform live at Jamaica’s National Stadium this New Year’s Eve. In a new interview the dancehall star speaks about how incarceration changed his views on life, his first ever Grammy nomination, and why he thinks Drake won the battle with Kendrick Lamar.
Popcaan Talks About His Classic Debut, His Time with Drake, and More
Popcaan recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his classic debut 'Where We Come From.' In a new interview he spoke about the album's legacy and gave his views about Drake and his battle with Kendrick Lamar.
Queen of Dancehall Spice Celebrates Vybz Kartel's Release and Reflects on 25 Years of Dominance
From humble beginnings to international acclaim, Spice reflects on her storied past with Vybz Kartel and her new album 'Mirror 25.'
How Mike Dean and Shepard Fairey Got Into NFTs Together
The worlds of Mike Dean and Shepard Fairey collided with a “cryptosonic” collaboration called OBEY 4:22, sold as an NFT. They sit for an interview about it all.
‘Just Give Us Respect’: Bounty Killer and Beenie Man Demand Recognition for Dancehall
Jamaican artists are being overlooked by mainstream American culture. Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, and others demand respect for dancehall in a Complex interview.
Meet the All Money In Artists Carrying on Nipsey Hussle’s Musical Legacy
Before his tragic passing, Nipsey Hussle surrounded himself with a group of talented rappers in his All Money In team. Now, they're continuing his music legacy.
All Money In Rapper BH Drops "Trap Pac" Video, Talks Mentorship From Nipsey Hussle
Nipsey Hussle's All Money In rapper BH released his new music video for Trap Pac. “Nip was my mentor with this shit,” he tells Complex.
The Marathon Continues: How Nipsey Hussle’s Vision for L.A. Will Live On
Six members of Nipsey Hussle's inner circle detail the community work he was doing in L.A. and explain how they'll carry out his vision for the city.
The Best Beyoncé Songs
From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.
The 50 Best Rapper Mixtapes
Over the past decade, mixtapes have become just as important as albums. From 50 Cent to Young Jeezy, we rank the greatest ones ever released.
The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs
See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.