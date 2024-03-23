Normani Announces "1:59" Featuring Gunna From Forthcoming Debut ‘Dopamine’

Get ready: Normani’s Dopamine era will kick off next month with a new single.

The former Fifth Harmony singer, 27, announced that a new single titled “1:59” will be released on April 26. Billboard reports that the track will also feature a guest verse from Gunna.

“Soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26,” wrote the singer on X (formerly known on Twitter).