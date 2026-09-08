Matt Cole
Latest Stories
Video: Lupe Fiasco "Around My Way (Freedom Ain't Free)"
Directed by Alex Nazari.
Album Cover: Slaughterhouse "welcome to: OUR HOUSE"
The new album drops Aug. 23.
Listen: DJ Khaled f/ Kanye West & Rick Ross "I Wish You Would"
Another hit, Barry Bonds.
Jodeci To Release Compilation Of Unreleased Music
Ladies, prepare to be serenaded once more.
Spotify Is Now the No. 2 Source Of Revenue For Major Record Labels
The largest, of course, is Apple's iTunes.
Listen: Lupe Fiasco "B***h Bad"
Hear the latest from Lu's <em>Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album</em>.
Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire To Drop Two EPs This Year
"Huzzah" will drop July 3, "Power And Passion" in September.
Frank Ocean Reveals "Channel Orange" Artwork, Tracklist
The Odd Future affiliate dishes the rest of the details.
T.I. Enlists Lil Wayne For Next Single, "Ball"
Producer Rico Love says it will tear the club up.
A$AP Rocky, Lana Del Rey To Star As the Kennedys In New Video
The former Complex cover stars have built quite the relationship.
Lil Wayne Dismisses Beef With Pusha T
Weezy says his reponse to P's "Exodus 23:1" was just a reaction.
Cat Power Shares New Album Details, First Single
The album is called <em>Sun</em> and will hit the masses in September.
Video: Passion Pit "Take a Walk"
In Passion Pit's new video for "Take a Walk," the indie pop-rock collective takes the phrase, "be the ball," very literal.
First Week Sales Predictions For Usher And Waka Flocka Flame
Usher's <em>Looking 4 Myself</em> is expected to sell 200k less than <em>Raymond v. Raymond</em>.
Listen: Wild Nothing "Shadow"
Jack Tatum will return Aug. 28 with <em>Nocturne</em>.