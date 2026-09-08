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Matt Cole

Joined July 2014 | 385 posts
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Latest Stories

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Video: Lupe Fiasco "Around My Way (Freedom Ain't Free)"

Directed by Alex Nazari.

Matt Cole5195 days ago
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Album Cover: Slaughterhouse "welcome to: OUR HOUSE"

The new album drops Aug. 23.

Matt Cole5195 days ago
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Listen: DJ Khaled f/ Kanye West & Rick Ross "I Wish You Would"

Another hit, Barry Bonds.

Matt Cole5195 days ago
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Jodeci To Release Compilation Of Unreleased Music

Ladies, prepare to be serenaded once more.

Matt Cole5196 days ago

Spotify Is Now the No. 2 Source Of Revenue For Major Record Labels

The largest, of course, is Apple's iTunes.

Matt Cole5196 days ago
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Listen: Lupe Fiasco "B***h Bad"

Hear the latest from Lu's <em>Food &amp; Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album</em>.

Matt Cole5197 days ago
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Mr. Muthaf&*kin' eXquire To Drop Two EPs This Year

"Huzzah" will drop July 3, "Power And Passion" in September.

Matt Cole5200 days ago
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Frank Ocean Reveals "Channel Orange" Artwork, Tracklist

The Odd Future affiliate dishes the rest of the details.

Matt Cole5200 days ago
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T.I. Enlists Lil Wayne For Next Single, "Ball"

Producer Rico Love says it will tear the club up.

Matt Cole5201 days ago
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Listen: Wiz Khalifa f/ 50 Cent "Telescope"

Both rappers hold their own.

Matt Cole5202 days ago
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A$AP Rocky, Lana Del Rey To Star As the Kennedys In New Video

The former Complex cover stars have built quite the relationship.

Matt Cole5202 days ago
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Lil Wayne Dismisses Beef With Pusha T

Weezy says his reponse to P's "Exodus 23:1" was just a reaction.

Matt Cole5203 days ago

Cat Power Shares New Album Details, First Single

The album is called <em>Sun</em> and will hit the masses in September.

Matt Cole5204 days ago
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Video: Best Coast "The Only Place"

Bethany and Bobb soak up the sun.

Matt Cole5209 days ago
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Video: Passion Pit "Take a Walk"

In Passion Pit's new video for "Take a Walk," the indie pop-rock collective takes the phrase, "be the ball," very literal.

Matt Cole5209 days ago
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First Week Sales Predictions For Usher And Waka Flocka Flame

Usher's <em>Looking 4 Myself</em> is expected to sell 200k less than <em>Raymond v. Raymond</em>.

Matt Cole5209 days ago

Listen: Wild Nothing "Shadow"

Jack Tatum will return Aug. 28 with <em>Nocturne</em>.

Matt Cole5210 days ago
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The World's 30 Richest DJs

Which disc jockeys rack in the most dough?

Matt Cole5210 days ago

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