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michaelag42b52b72f

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on stage in revealing outfits, one with curly hair playfully posing behind the other, who has long dark hair.

The 50 Greatest Rap Songs About Sex

From Future's "Rich Sex" to UGK's "Take It Off," here are the 50 best rap songs about sex (ranked).

michaelag42b52b72f364 days ago
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The Golden G's: On Nas and Aging in Hip-Hop

How Nas has been able to stay relevant for two decades in hip-hop.

michaelag42b52b72f4756 days ago
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A Tale of Two Cities: Who Was The Real Ed Koch?

New Yorkers who lived through the Koch era recall the late mayor's divided legacy.

michaelag42b52b72f4974 days ago
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When The Fat Boys Were Fly

Would Biggie or Rick Ross even exist without them?

michaelag42b52b72f5181 days ago
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The 10 Best Gil Scott-Heron Songs

One year after his passing, Complex pays tribute to the revolutionary poet.

michaelag42b52b72f5226 days ago
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Blunted On Reality: A Journalist Recalls Smoking With Snoop Dogg, Biggie, Cypress Hill & More

Plus, stories about getting lifted with Tricky and D'Angelo.

michaelag42b52b72f5263 days ago
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The 10 Best Soul Train Performances

From The Sugarhill Gang to David Bowie, we run down <em>Soul Train</em>'s greatest tracks.

michaelag42b52b72f5340 days ago
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Love, Peace, and Hair Grease: Remembering Soul Train's Don Cornelius

Artists from Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys to Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band pay tribute to a TV pioneer whose show <em>Soul Train</em> changed American culture forever.

michaelag42b52b72f5341 days ago
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George Clinton Talks About His Favorite Parliament-Funkadelic Samples

Many of hip-hop's greatest producers&mdash;from Dr. Dre to the Bomb Squad&mdash;have built classics using the P-Funk architect's blueprint.

michaelag42b52b72f5343 days ago
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A History of Frank Sinatra's Most Gangsta Moments

Ol' Blue Eyes is a true O.G. Don't believe us? Peep how he did it his way and kept it 100.

michaelag42b52b72f5418 days ago
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Why Heavy D. Matters

Though many remember him as "the overweight lover," Heavy D was much more than one of hip-hop's first pop stars. In fact, he made some of his most important moves behind-the-scenes. Even after his untimely death, Hev's lasting influence on the game remains undeniable.

michaelag42b52b72f5425 days ago
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Goapele Speaks On Her Favorite Hip-Hop Collaborations

The Bay Area beauty has worked with a wide range of rappers, from Mos Def to E-40. We asked her to break down some of her favorites.

michaelag42b52b72f5435 days ago
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25 Songs About Oral Sex That Don't Suck

We asked erotica expert Michael Gonzales to pull together 25 of his favorite examples of oral sex.

michaelag42b52b72f5450 days ago

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