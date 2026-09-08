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The 50 Greatest Rap Songs About Sex
From Future's "Rich Sex" to UGK's "Take It Off," here are the 50 best rap songs about sex (ranked).
The Golden G's: On Nas and Aging in Hip-Hop
How Nas has been able to stay relevant for two decades in hip-hop.
A Tale of Two Cities: Who Was The Real Ed Koch?
New Yorkers who lived through the Koch era recall the late mayor's divided legacy.
When The Fat Boys Were Fly
Would Biggie or Rick Ross even exist without them?
The 10 Best Gil Scott-Heron Songs
One year after his passing, Complex pays tribute to the revolutionary poet.
Blunted On Reality: A Journalist Recalls Smoking With Snoop Dogg, Biggie, Cypress Hill & More
Plus, stories about getting lifted with Tricky and D'Angelo.
The 10 Best Soul Train Performances
From The Sugarhill Gang to David Bowie, we run down <em>Soul Train</em>'s greatest tracks.
Love, Peace, and Hair Grease: Remembering Soul Train's Don Cornelius
Artists from Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys to Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band pay tribute to a TV pioneer whose show <em>Soul Train</em> changed American culture forever.
George Clinton Talks About His Favorite Parliament-Funkadelic Samples
Many of hip-hop's greatest producers—from Dr. Dre to the Bomb Squad—have built classics using the P-Funk architect's blueprint.
A History of Frank Sinatra's Most Gangsta Moments
Ol' Blue Eyes is a true O.G. Don't believe us? Peep how he did it his way and kept it 100.
Why Heavy D. Matters
Though many remember him as "the overweight lover," Heavy D was much more than one of hip-hop's first pop stars. In fact, he made some of his most important moves behind-the-scenes. Even after his untimely death, Hev's lasting influence on the game remains undeniable.
Goapele Speaks On Her Favorite Hip-Hop Collaborations
The Bay Area beauty has worked with a wide range of rappers, from Mos Def to E-40. We asked her to break down some of her favorites.
25 Songs About Oral Sex That Don't Suck
We asked erotica expert Michael Gonzales to pull together 25 of his favorite examples of oral sex.