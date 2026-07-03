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Snapchat has given fans the opportunity to keep up with their favorite celebrities' daily activities up to the second. While many professional athletes have their Snapchat on private to family and friends, others openly share their luxurious lifestyles to the rest of the world. These are the 15 best athletes to follow.Zion Olojede
Rivalries dominate the NBA. Celtics vs. Sixers is an obvious one, but there are plenty more pitting team vs. the refs, player vs. player, and owner vs. fans.Adam Caparell
LeBron James, Montrezl Harrell and Nick Young shine in the latest Sole Collector NBA #SoleWatch Power Rankings.Brandon Richard
Russell Westbrook, Harrison Barnes, Dwight Howard, and the 13 NBAers who need to have a terrific season in 2016-17.Max Rappaport