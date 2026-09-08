Max Rappaport
Latest Stories
The Curious Case of Markelle Fultz’s Missing Jumper: A Crazy, Frustrating Timeline
The former No. 1 draft pick has struggled shooting free throws and staying on the court. What happened to Markelle Fultz's once celebrated jump shot?
Kevin Durant Thinks Seattle Deserves Another NBA Team—But Can It Get One?
The NBA left Seattle 10 years ago. But the city, and former Sonic Kevin Durant, think it's time for the league to return. Could it actually happen?
Eagles Fans Went Crazy in the Streets of Philadelphia
If Sunday night was any indication, it might just end up being the biggest and wildest championship parade in American sports history after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl. Pray for Philadelphia and the safety of its remaining street poles.
Why the Rockets are so Damn Easy to Root for
The NBA needed this, the fans needed this. And when the playoffs come, the Houston Rockets will be an easy team to root for.
Is Lonzo Ball Trash?
The answer is yes and no. As controversial as Lakers rookiei Lonzo Ball is as a public figure, his game is even more polarizing through his first 21 games.
The Sixers are Testing the Limits of Trust
The Sixers are a team scarred by a half-decade of unwatchable basketball and roster instability. So why are fans freaking out after an 0-3 start?
How the East Was Lost: Fixing the NBA's “Other” Conference
There might not be a lot of urgency to make sweeping changes right now, but the East is one LeBron James decision away from disaster.
Why NBA Draft Lottery Reform Is a Bunch of B.S.
While the NBA made a rule change, as long as there is a draft and the order of it is determined in part by reverse-order seeding, there will be tanking.
Ranking the New Nike NBA Jerseys
We surveyed the league to determine who has the best redesigned jersey in the NBA after Nike took over the apparel contract.
The Sixers are Getting Markelle Fultz, But Danny Ainge Might Get the Last Laugh
The Sixers will draft Markelle Fultz with the 1st pick in the NBA Draft after a trade with Boston but Celtics GM Danny Ainge could emerge the winner.
Enough With the Michael Jordan Comparison—Let LeBron Be LeBron
instead of spending LeBron’s twilight years measuring how great he can be at being MJ, let’s just sit back and enjoy how fantastic he is at being LeBron.
All 30 NBA Twitter Accounts, Ranked For 2017
For the third straight year, we've ranked all 30 NBA Twitter accounts from the most boring to the squad that posts the hottest fire on your timeline.
The Future of the Lakers Rests on the NBA Draft Lottery
The future success of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the NBA's most storied franchises, shockingly will be determined Tuesday at the NBA Draft Lottery.
Russ, Kawhi, Harden, or LeBron? We Know Who Deserves To Win NBA MVP
The NBA MVP discussion is as heated as ever with four superstars vying for the Association's biggest individual honor. Who deserves it?
Why Steph, Russ, and Harden Will Not Join One of the NBA's Most Exclusive Clubs
While superstars like LeBron, Melo, and KD could join the NBA's ultra-exclusive 30,000-point club, here's why Steph, Russ, and Harden will not.
They Shootin: The Rise of the Big Man Three-Pointer
The NBA is now home to more 7-foot shooters than ever before. What does this mean for the future of basketball?
If Joel Embiid Is The Process, His Debut Proved We Should Trust Him
After two years sidelined by injury, Joel Embiid's NBA debut proved he was well worth the wait.
The Biggest NBA Summer League Game Ever
The Lakers and Sixers are on the upswing. Just ask any of the 16,000+ who came to watch their top picks play.