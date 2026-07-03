Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade is a retired NBA star and Hall of Famer celebrated for leading the Miami Heat to three NBA championships and redefining the shooting guard role with his agility and clutch performances. Off the court, Wade has made a lasting impact through his signature Nike sneaker line, which features bold colorways and innovative materials that capture his fearless playing style and vibrant personality. Fans return to Wade’s brand because it highlights his career-defining moments, like the 2006 Finals MVP run, through limited-edition releases and storytelling that connect basketball excellence with streetwear culture. His sneakers stand out for blending high-performance technology with design elements inspired by Miami’s vibrant nightlife and Wade’s personal journey, creating a unique appeal within both sports and fashion communities.

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Dwyane Wade Raves About Gabrielle Union's 'Signature Scent'
Pop Culture

Dwyane Wade Says Gabrielle Union's 'Signature' Scent Means One Thing

How Gabrielle Union’s custom perfume mix became the romantic signal Dwyane Wade can’t resist, and why he says scent matters for men.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
(L-R) Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade.
Sports

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Arrested for Domestic Violence

The NBA legend's eldest child was taken in for felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, but was released on a $50,000 bond.

Shawn Setaro22 days ago
Gabrielle Union Reveals She Suffered with PTSD for More Than 30 Years
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Says PTSD Treatment Helped Her ‘Get My Life Back’ After 34 Years

The actress opens up about the assault that shaped her life, the hypervigilance that followed and the PTSD treatment that helped her heal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
Zaya Wade Says It's 'Hard' Being Away from Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade While at College
Sports

Zaya Wade Says She Misses Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade While at College

The 18-year-old opens up about missing home, building confidence on campus, and how Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are guiding her from afar.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
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Gabrielle Union's Father Dies of Dementia Complications at 81
Pop Culture

Inside Gabrielle Union’s Heartbreaking Goodbye to Her Father

Gabrielle Union opens up about her dad’s final days, the brutal reality of dementia, and the family sacrifice fans never saw behind the scenes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo103 days ago
Kylie Kelce Has a One-Sided Beef with Dwyane Wade—Here's Why
Sports

Kylie Kelce Jokes About Her ‘Long-Standing Beef’ With Dwyane Wade

Kylie Kelce shared the funny story behind her one-sided 'beef' with Dwyane Wade, revealing the lighthearted moment dates back to her wedding day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo152 days ago
Gabrielle Union Talks Life Lessons from 'Goat' 'It's About Underdogs'
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Talks Life Lessons From ‘Goat’: ‘It’s About Underdogs’

The actress opens up about the underdog message behind the upcoming animated sports film and why it resonated with her.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
Dwyane Wade.
Sports

Dwyane Wade Recounts Being 'Barely' Able to Walk After 2023 Kidney Surgery

The NBA Hall of Famer said he was "very weak" after the critical procedure.

Jaelani Turner-Williams196 days ago
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Gabrielle Union Celebrating Her 53rd Birthday By 'Giving Herself Grace'
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Turns 53 and Says She’s Finally Giving Herself 'Grace'

The 'Bring It On' icon turns 53 on October 29 and plans to celebrate with grace, gratitude, and a little Italian flair.

Bernadette Giacomazzo263 days ago
(L-R) Chris Paul and Barack Obama.
Sports

Chris Paul Laughs Off Barack Obama’s Claim He Crossed Him Over: ‘It Never Happened’

For his 49th birthday, Obama hosted his version of an NBA All-Star game at the White House, and supposedly CP3 was put on skates by the former U.S. president.

tara mahadevan351 days ago
(L-R) Jolinda and Dwayne Wade.
Sports

Dwyane Wade's Mother Explains How His Letters Got Her ‘Through Each Day’ of Prison

"You are and have always been a blessing," the NBA champion's mother said.

Trey Alston374 days ago
Dwyane Wade
Sports

Dwyane Wade Says ‘No One Was Supposed to Have Seen’ Him, LeBron, and Chris Paul on Banana Boat

The Banana Boat photo was taken when the NBA Hall of Famers were on vacation.

Trey Alston417 days ago

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