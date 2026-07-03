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Complex Canada compiled some of the most important Canadian hip-hop titles that sprang forth during the blog era, from Drake and Shad to Cadence Weapon.Darcy MacDonald
These are Complex Canada’s picks for the artists to watch in 2023. It’s never been tougher to identify Canadian artists bubbling up, but the talent is there.Erik Leijon
Aquakultre discusses his new album 'Don't Trip,' descending from Canada’s famed Africville, the power of music, navigating life as an ex-con, and more.Kyle Mullin
Haligonian rappers DK and Ghettosocks talked to Complex Canada about their new album 'Listen to the Masters' and working with rap legend CL Smooth.Kyle Mullin