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Life

Uber Releases Average Rider Rating Rankings For Canada, Ottawa Ranked Last

Uber Canada took to Twitter to reveal which Canadian cities ranked the highest and lowest in rider ratings with Ottawa ranking last and Sherbrooke ranking first

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
Picture of Canada and US border
Life

Nova Scotia Judge Banishes High-Risk Sex Offender to United States for Two Years

A Nova Scotia judge has banished a high-risk sex offender to the United States for two years following accusations that he stalked a woman in Yarmouth.

Louis Pavlakos1289 days ago
Row of houses in Toronto Canada
Life

Average Rent In Canada Rises Over $2,000 For the First Time

The national rent average for all types of property soared over $2,000 in November, marking a 2.5 per cent rise from October, according to a new report.

Louis Pavlakos1311 days ago
Halifax artist Aquakultre
Music

Aquakultre Shares “Lunch,” the Second Track From New Album ‘Don’t Trip'

Halifax artist Aquakultre has shared "Lunch," a song he wrote with his partner Joolsannie. The track is from his upcoming record 'Don't Trip,' out July 22.

Sydney Brasil1520 days ago
Halifax artist Aquakultre
Music

Premiere: Aquakultre Returns With “Don’t Trip,” Announces New Album

Halifax artist Aquakultre has just shared single "Don't Trip" along with a music video. His album of the same name is set to drop on July 22.

Sydney Brasil1555 days ago
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Homer Simpson having a feast with lots of food
Life

The 30 Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2021

From burger shops to fusion joints to elevated street eats, here are some of the best Canadian eateries that bravely set up shop in the last year.

Dragana Kovacevic1670 days ago
best new canadian restaurants
Life

The Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2020

The finest eateries that just opened their doors in the country, from coast to coast.

Dragana Kovacevic2038 days ago
sea to sky highway british columbia
Life

The 10 Best Road Trips to Take in Canada This Fall

From the Cabot Trail to the Gaspé Peninsula, here are some getaways you can embark on right in Canada's backyard.

Maha Syeda2121 days ago
blm canada
Life

How Canada Is Protesting Racial Injustice

A city-by-city breakdown of the Black Lives Matter protests and riots, and what’s in store this week. 

Coleman Molnar2237 days ago
classified dax snak the ripper
Music

Premiere: Classified Links Up With Dax & Snak the Ripper for "Rap Sh*t" Video

We premiere the Halifax emcee's grimy new video, featuring Ottawa's Dax & BC's Snak the Ripper.

Alex Nino Gheciu2347 days ago
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Pop Culture

Halifax Toddler Receives Parking Ticket

A reckless toddler gets a wake up call.

Aidan D'Aoust4027 days ago
Style

Urban Outfitters Decides To Pay Up After Being Called Out By Halifax Artists

Urban Outfitters asked a writer and photographer to produce content without pay to accompany their Halifax store's grand opening.

court_tothe_ney4077 days ago

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