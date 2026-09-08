Darcy MacDonald
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10 Essential Canadian Albums of the Blog Era
Complex Canada compiled some of the most important Canadian hip-hop titles that sprang forth during the blog era, from Drake and Shad to Cadence Weapon.
The Best Canadian Songs of 2022
From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.
The Best Canadian Albums of 2022
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.
How D-Sisive Got Clean and Returned to Music After 8 Years
Once a rising star in Canadian rap, Toronto's D-Sisive left music, overcame addiction, and now he's back for a second chance at making music again.
Backxwash Dissects Her Five Favourite Verses From Her New Album
Montreal rapper Backxwash explains her finest bars from her third LP, His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering, dropping on Halloween.