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Darcy MacDonald

Joined October 2022 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

Seven essential Canadian blog era releases

10 Essential Canadian Albums of the Blog Era

Complex Canada compiled some of the most important Canadian hip-hop titles that sprang forth during the blog era, from Drake and Shad to Cadence Weapon.

Darcy MacDonald1231 days ago
The Best Canadian songs of 2022

The Best Canadian Songs of 2022

From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.

Darcy MacDonald1367 days ago
Best Canadian Albums of 2022

The Best Canadian Albums of 2022

Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.

Darcy MacDonald1373 days ago
Toronto rapper DSisive new photo

How D-Sisive Got Clean and Returned to Music After 8 Years

Once a rising star in Canadian rap, Toronto's D-Sisive left music, overcame addiction, and now he's back for a second chance at making music again.

Darcy MacDonald1407 days ago
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Montreal rapper Backxwash in black and white

Backxwash Dissects Her Five Favourite Verses From Her New Album

Montreal rapper Backxwash explains her finest bars from her third LP, His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering, dropping on Halloween.

Darcy MacDonald1417 days ago

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