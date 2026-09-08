Maha Syeda Portrait

Maha Syeda

Joined March 2020 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Jazz Cartier in Adidem Asterisks x Roots jacket

40 Black-Owned Canadian Businesses You Can Support All Year Round

There are plenty of exceptional Black-owned Canadian streetwear brands, restaurants, art studios, and health companies that are well worth shopping at.

Maha Syeda1666 days ago
Canadian gifts from BIPOC brands

21 Unique Holiday Gifts From Canadian BIPOC-Owned Brands

We created a gift guide highlighting only Canadian-owned BIPOC brands with a little something for everyone on that list. Time to get shopping!

Maha Syeda1742 days ago
The 10 Best Poutine Restaurants in Montreal

The 15 Best Poutine Spots in Montreal

We’ve done the work for you and found the very best Montreal has to offer, so keep reading to see our top 10 picks to fulfill your next cheesy craving.

Maha Syeda1798 days ago
Scarborough Made

Inside the Documentary Project Highlighting the Real People of Scarborough

Scarborough Made highlights the people of the diverse Toronto borough in order to give them the power of narrative when it comes to representation.

Maha Syeda1815 days ago
Riding a bike at Bayer's Lake, Halifax, Nova Scotia

The 14 Best Bike Trails in Canada

Make the most of your summer with these breathtaking bike trails across the country, from British Columbia to Quebec to Prince Edward Island.

Maha Syeda1877 days ago
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Kerin John of Black Owned Toronto

Meet Kerin John, the Woman Putting Black-Owned Canadian Businesses On

Through Black Owned Toronto and Black Owned Canada, the 24-year-old is providing a valuable platform giving small Black business owners a major boost.

Maha Syeda2002 days ago
sea to sky highway british columbia

The 10 Best Road Trips to Take in Canada This Fall

From the Cabot Trail to the Gaspé Peninsula, here are some getaways you can embark on right in Canada's backyard.

Maha Syeda2183 days ago
cape breton

The 10 Most Beautiful Hiking Spots in Canada

Make the most of this incredibly weird, fleeting summer.

Maha Syeda2219 days ago
lb spiffy

LB Spiffy Is “Not Lyin” in His Latest Music Video

The 18-year-old rapper, who's received co-signs from Drake and Kylie Jenner, drops some trippy visuals for his latest single.

Maha Syeda2387 days ago

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