Maha Syeda
Latest Stories
40 Black-Owned Canadian Businesses You Can Support All Year Round
There are plenty of exceptional Black-owned Canadian streetwear brands, restaurants, art studios, and health companies that are well worth shopping at.
21 Unique Holiday Gifts From Canadian BIPOC-Owned Brands
We created a gift guide highlighting only Canadian-owned BIPOC brands with a little something for everyone on that list. Time to get shopping!
The 15 Best Poutine Spots in Montreal
We’ve done the work for you and found the very best Montreal has to offer, so keep reading to see our top 10 picks to fulfill your next cheesy craving.
Inside the Documentary Project Highlighting the Real People of Scarborough
Scarborough Made highlights the people of the diverse Toronto borough in order to give them the power of narrative when it comes to representation.
The 14 Best Bike Trails in Canada
Make the most of your summer with these breathtaking bike trails across the country, from British Columbia to Quebec to Prince Edward Island.
Meet Kerin John, the Woman Putting Black-Owned Canadian Businesses On
Through Black Owned Toronto and Black Owned Canada, the 24-year-old is providing a valuable platform giving small Black business owners a major boost.
The 10 Best Road Trips to Take in Canada This Fall
From the Cabot Trail to the Gaspé Peninsula, here are some getaways you can embark on right in Canada's backyard.
The 10 Most Beautiful Hiking Spots in Canada
Make the most of this incredibly weird, fleeting summer.
LB Spiffy Is “Not Lyin” in His Latest Music Video
The 18-year-old rapper, who's received co-signs from Drake and Kylie Jenner, drops some trippy visuals for his latest single.