Greta Gerwig

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Greta Gerwig.
Pop Culture

Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia' to Debut In Theaters Ahead of Netflix Release

'The Magician’s Nephew' will center on anthropomorphic character Aslan the lion and his creation of Narnia.

Jaelani Turner-Williams76 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the background, labeled "Super Bowl."
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads

Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.

Trace William Cowen525 days ago
Pop Culture

John Cena's Agency Encouraged Him to Turn Down 'Barbie' Role for Being 'Beneath' Him

The actor and WWE wrestler accepted Margot Robbie's invitation to star as a mermaid in the blockbuster film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams874 days ago
Pop Culture

Oliver Stone Apologizes for 'Speaking Ignorantly' After Saying Ryan Gosling's 'Wasting His Time' on Movies Like 'Barbie'

The apology was given one day before Gosling received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams906 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Ryan Gosling's Hilarious Reaction After "I'm Just Ken" Wins Best Song at Critics Choice Awards

The award was accepted by songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Joe Price914 days ago
Pop Culture

'Barbie' Eclipses $500 Million Worldwide in Just One Week, 'Oppenheimer' Closes In on $300 Million (UPDATE)

The two movies resulted in the fourth-biggest domestic box office weekend in history.

Joe Price1090 days ago
barbie album cover art
Music

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, and More Enlisted for ‘Barbie: The Album’

‘Barbie: The Album,’ executive produced by Mark Ronson and ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, also features Dua Lipa and Lizzo.

Trace William Cowen1092 days ago
cillian murphy in oppenheimer
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan on Why It’s ‘Terrific’ for ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ to Be Hitting Theaters on the Same Day

The writer and director of the IMAX-shot thriller speaks out about sharing an opening weekend with Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie.'

Trace William Cowen1100 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Barbie’ Earns Raves After L.A. Premiere, on Pace to Double ‘Oppenheimer’ at Opening Weekend Box Office

Early reviews praise the Oscar-nominated director, as well as the performances of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Brad Callas1103 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Making Multiple 'Chronicles of Narnia' Movies at Netflix

The visionary writer/director behind 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' is on board to reboot 'Narnia' for the streamer.

Starr Savoy1108 days ago
screenshot from the teaser trailer for Barbie
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser Trailer for 'Barbie' Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

Warner Bros. Pictures has finally unveiled the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie'​​​​​​​ film starring Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll.

Joe Price1309 days ago
Screenshot from trailer for 'White Noise' movie
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for ‘White Noise’ Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle

The first trailer for Noah Baumbach's upcoming film 'White Noise,' based on the 1987 novel of the same name, has been released. Watch it here.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1333 days ago
Andre 3000
Pop Culture

André 3000 Joins Cast of Noah Baumbach’s 'White Noise' Film Adaptation

André 3000 has joined the cast of the film adaptation of 'White Noise,' which will be directed by Noah Baumbach, and will stream on Netflix next year.

Gavin Evans1794 days ago
little women
Pop Culture

People Are Cracking Jokes After Spotting Water Bottle in 'Little Women' Scene

'Game of Thrones' also made a similar gaffe during its final season.

tara mahadevan2297 days ago
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