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From Greta Gerwig’s Barbie snub to Alfred Hitchcock’s shocking Oscar drought, these are the Academy’s most infamous missteps—ranked.Marc Griffin
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' has finally arrived — and it's every bit as exciting and playful as you would expect.Jacob Kramer
Here’s everything we know about Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' movie so far ahead of its arrival, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, and more.Karla Rodriguez
From Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, here are the best directors in film right now.Khal