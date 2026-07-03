Greta Thunberg

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Latest Stories

Greta Thunberg, wearing a white shirt, sits at a table with a microphone, looking thoughtful against a blue background.
Life

Greta Thunberg Detained By Israel, 'They Dragged Little Greta By Her Hair Before Our Eyes'

The 22-year-old activist was among 437 detained after Israeli forces stopped a flotilla with aid bound for Gaza.

Alex Ocho285 days ago
Andrew Tate is pictured outside a court facility
Life

Andrew Tate Allegedly Wrote 'I Love Raping You' in Text to Woman Who Has Accused Him of Rape (UPDATE)

The latest Tate developments began with an exchange on social media late last year with activist Greta Thunberg, who has since commented on the arrest.

Trace William Cowen1283 days ago
Greta Thunberg at the Fridays for Future parade in Milan, and Andrew Tate in a screenshot from a video addressing his YouTube ban
Pop Culture

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Arrest Over Rape and Human Trafficking Allegations

Greta Thunberg once again savaged Andrew Tate after reports of his arrest emerged following a video in which he mocked her for roasting him the first time.

Joe Price1295 days ago
Greta Thunberg speaks at the The Climate Book launch, and Andrew Tate in a screenshot from his website.
Life

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Roasts Andrew Tate After He Boasts About His Collection of Cars

Greta Thunberg has no time for controversial media personality Andrew Tate and has suggested he's overcompensating for something with his car collection.

Joe Price1297 days ago
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