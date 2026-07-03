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Greta Thunberg Detained By Israel, 'They Dragged Little Greta By Her Hair Before Our Eyes'
The 22-year-old activist was among 437 detained after Israeli forces stopped a flotilla with aid bound for Gaza.
Greta Thunberg’s Gaza-Bound Freedom Flotilla "Intercepted and Kidnapped" by Israel Forces
The ship was expected to bring aid to Gaza.
Andrew Tate Allegedly Wrote 'I Love Raping You' in Text to Woman Who Has Accused Him of Rape (UPDATE)
The latest Tate developments began with an exchange on social media late last year with activist Greta Thunberg, who has since commented on the arrest.
Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Arrest Over Rape and Human Trafficking Allegations
Greta Thunberg once again savaged Andrew Tate after reports of his arrest emerged following a video in which he mocked her for roasting him the first time.
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Roasts Andrew Tate After He Boasts About His Collection of Cars
Greta Thunberg has no time for controversial media personality Andrew Tate and has suggested he's overcompensating for something with his car collection.