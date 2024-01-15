Watch Ryan Gosling's Hilarious Reaction After "I'm Just Ken" Wins Best Song at Critics Choice Awards

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie picked up the award for Best Original Song at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, and Ryan Gosling looked like he couldn't believe it.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos presented the award for Best Original Song during the ceremony, and when "I'm Just Ken" was read out, Gosling appeared flabbergasted. The category had some stiff competition, with two other Barbie songs up for contention in "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa and "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. In a meme-ready reaction, Gosling just darted his eyes back and forth as the announcement was met with cheers.