Watch Ryan Gosling's Hilarious Reaction After "I'm Just Ken" Wins Best Song at Critics Choice Awards

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie picked up the award for Best Original Song at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, and Ryan Gosling looked like he couldn't believe it.
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos presented the award for Best Original Song during the ceremony, and when "I'm Just Ken" was read out, Gosling appeared flabbergasted. The category had some stiff competition, with two other Barbie songs up for contention in "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa and "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish. In a meme-ready reaction, Gosling just darted his eyes back and forth as the announcement was met with cheers.
While Gosling didn't go up to collect the award, "I'm Just Ken" songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt went onstage and showed their appreciation for Gosling lending his vocal talents to the track. "Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours," Ronson said during his speech. "You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."
"I'm Just Ken" soundtracks a pivotal moment in Barbie, which is something Ronson also made sure to highlight by thanking director and co-writer Greta Gerwig. "The fact that you carved out 11 minutes for this prog-rock, power ballad, dream ballet shred-fest so the boys could cry and hold hands a little, too, we are really forever in your debt for that," he added.
The song is also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammy Awards, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. Whether it'll pick up a nomination for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards remains to be seen, but Gosling did previously win the award alongside Emma Stone, composer Justin Hurwitz, and writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for "City of Stars" from La La Land in 2017.
