Ghost

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

King Harris with dreadlocks and a white top, T.I. in a purple hoodie holding a microphone, under purple lighting.
Music

T.I. Reacts to Son King Comparing Their Relationship to Ghost and Tariq From 'Power'

The Atlanta rapper reflected on fatherhood, influence, and how lessons are “caught more than taught.”

Mark Elibert206 days ago
Pop Culture

'Boy Meets World' Stars Wish They ‘Knew Why’ Ben Savage ‘Ghosted’ Them: ‘We Didn’t Have a Fight’

'Boy Meets World' stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle said that it's been three years since Ben Savage, who played Cory on the show and is now running for Congress, stopped responding to them.

Abel Shifferaw1115 days ago
Michael Ealy joining Power Book II Ghost
Pop Culture

Michael Ealy Joins 'Power Book II: Ghost' as Season 4 Gets Green Light

'Power Book II: Ghost' has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of its third season on Starz in March, and Michael Ealy has joined the cast.

Joe Price1264 days ago
50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Slams Starz and Says He's Leaving Network: 'If I Told You How Much Dumb Sh*t I Deal With Over Here'

50 Cent shared a series of photos on social media saying that he's getting ready to leave Starz as his four-year deal is about to come to an end.

Jordan Rose1599 days ago
50 Cent, Lil Durk, Jeremih in "Power Powder Respect" music video
Music

Watch 50 Cent, Lil Durk, and Jeremih in New Video for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song "Power Powder Respect"

The New York legend dropped the video for 'Power Book IV: Force' theme song “Power Powder Respect,” featuring collaborators Lil Durk and Jeremih.

Brenton Blanchet1642 days ago
Advertisement
50 Cent
Pop Culture

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for a Third Season at Starz

It has just been announced that 50 Cent's 'Power Book II: Ghost' will be getting renewed for a third season after the ongoing success of Season 2.

Jordan Rose1683 days ago
Kyra Scott shot and killed by younger brother
Life

14-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed by Little Brother During Botched 'Ghost Gun' Sale

Georgia authorities say Kyra Scott was fatally wounded by her little brother after he opened fire on two men who stole a firearm from their home.

Joshua Espinoza1688 days ago
Method Man of the band Wu-Tang Clan performs at 2019 KAABOO Del Mar
Pop Culture

Method Man Feels ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Was Penned ‘Exclusively’ for His ‘Brilliant’ Co-Star Mary J. Blige

Following the Season 2 premiere of 'Power Book II: Ghost,' Method Man said the project was “written exclusively” with Mary J. Blige in mind.

Joe Price1698 days ago
The Precap thumbnail image.
Pop Culture

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 | The Pre-Cap

Do you want to watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 but need a refresher on what happened last season? Say less—on The Pre-Cap, hosted by Complex Pop Culture

Complex1708 days ago
Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden
Music

Britney Spears Is Writing a Book About the Ghost of a Murdered Girl

The 39-year old pop star announced the project in an Instagram post Saturday. The news comes just days after her father was suspended from her conservatorship.

Joshua Espinoza1742 days ago
Advertisement
Michael Rainey Jr. at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Premiere
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Power Book II: Ghost' Teaser

The clip is an action-packed look at the series' main characters, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.) and Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), plus more.

Xavier Hamilton2195 days ago
omari hardwick
Pop Culture

Omari Hardwick Claps Back at Instagram Troll Asking Him to Be 'Ghost' From 'Power'

Even though the series finale was Feb. 9, fans of 'Power' will soon be able to watch several spinoffs.

Philip Lewis2339 days ago
power season6 promo
Pop Culture

PROMO: 50 Cent and Naturi Naughton Prep 'Power' Fans for Season 6: 'It's Jail or Death'

For fans of STARZ’s hit show 'Power,' it’s all come down to one final betrayal, but what's that means for the show’s two biggest characters: Tommy and Ghost?

Rawan Eewshah2515 days ago
MTV 'Ghosted'
Pop Culture

MTV's New Docuseries 'Ghosted' Slammed for Promoting Stalking

The show helps distraught individuals track down and confront the people who abruptly cut off all communication.

Joshua Espinoza2522 days ago
ghost
Life

Michigan Family Believes They Captured Ghost Attacking Their Daughter on Camera

Michigan family who claims they saw a ghost attack their daughter wants to move out of their home.

Alex Galbraith2670 days ago
Advertisement
Closet in Toronto
Life

College Student Finds 30-Year-Old Man in Her Closet, Wearing Her Clothes

A college student says she found a man in her closet, who then proceeded to try on her clothes.

tara mahadevan2719 days ago
Haunting of Hill House ghost round up
Pop Culture

'Haunting of Hill House' Supercut Exposes Every Hidden Ghost

Mike Flanagan packed his new Netflix series with hidden horrors of the past.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2815 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App