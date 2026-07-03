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What to Watch This Weekend: 'King Richard,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Tiger King 2' and More
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Sexyy Red Pranked by Ghostly Apparitions on 'We Punk You' Reality Show
'We Punk You' also recently pranked NLE Choppa.
French Montana Details ‘Supernatural’ Encounter on Belly’s New Paranormal Podcast
French opens up about the 2019 incident in an episode of Belly's new podcast 'Hip Hop Horror Stories.'
Cardi B Says Her L.A. Home Is Haunted by Ghost That's Trying to 'F*ck Her'
Cardi B made claims of a ghost in her L.A. mansion earlier this month, on 'Big Boy's Neighborhood.'
Styles P Once Thought His Mixtape 'Ghost in the Machine' Was Trending Until He Learned It Was SZA's Song
The Phoebe Bridgers-featuring track of the same name appeared on the TDE artist's 2022 sophomore album.
28 Girls Taken to Hospital for ‘Anxiety,’ Fainting After Using Ouija Boards at School in Colombia
Almost 30 girls were hospitalized this week over fainting spells and anxiety after they played with Ouija boards at their school in southern Colombia.
Creepy Ghostface Sightings Are Part of 'Scream VI' Marketing Campaign
Sources close to the upcoming film confirmed the sightings were nothing more than a promotional stunt. The horror sequel is set to hit U.S. theaters next week.
Future Hits Up Little Havana in New Video for "Holy Ghost"
Following the release of his chart-topping album 'I Never Liked You,' rapper Future has dropped the Little Havana-set video for "Holy Ghost."
Vanessa Hudgens Says She Can Talk to Ghosts: 'I See Things and Hear Things'
In a new interview on the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' actress Vanessa Hudgens said that she she can communicate with ghosts and spirits.
Gucci Mane Rapping About Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc Who He Killed Draws Reaction From 50 Cent
50 Cent took to Instagram to react to Gucci Mane yet again name-dropping Jeezy's dead friend in Guwop's new collaboration with Lil Durk, "Rumors."
‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson Talk 'Afterlife' and More on ‘Fallon’ and ‘Meyers’
Original 'Ghostbusters' stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson sat down with both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to discuss the upcoming 'Afterlife.'
Britney Spears Is Writing a Book About the Ghost of a Murdered Girl
The 39-year old pop star announced the project in an Instagram post Saturday. The news comes just days after her father was suspended from her conservatorship.
Watch the New 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer
After being delayed a total of three times due to the global pandemic, the direct sequel to 'Ghostbusters II' is now on track for a late 2021 release.
Post Malone Talks About Seeing a UFO and His String of Bad Luck After Opening a Cursed Object
Post Malone appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' where he talked about his beliefs in ghosts and aliens, and why he thinks he saw a UFO.
Indonesian Village Uses 'Ghosts' to Get Residents to Social Distance
Indonesia reportedly has the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in Asia after China.
Harrison Ford on His 'Rise of Skywalker' Appearance: 'I Have No F*cking Idea What a Force Ghost Is'
Not the guy to go to for settling 'Star Wars' fan debates.
Ted Bundy Biopic Star Lily Collins Believes Spirits of Killer’s Victims Reached Out to Her
'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' is now available on Netflix and stars Zac Efron as the since-executed serial killer.
'The Haunting of Hill House' Will Become an Anthology Series
Never stop spooking.
'Unsolved Mysteries' Getting Netflix Reboot From ‘Stranger Things’ Executive Producer
The classic true crime/paranormal series is being revived by 'Stranger Things' executive producer Shawn Levy.