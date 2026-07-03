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Sexyy Red
Music

Sexyy Red Pranked by Ghostly Apparitions on 'We Punk You' Reality Show

'We Punk You' also recently pranked NLE Choppa.

tara mahadevan643 days ago
french montana on red carpet
Music

French Montana Details ‘Supernatural’ Encounter on Belly’s New Paranormal Podcast

French opens up about the 2019 incident in an episode of Belly's new podcast 'Hip Hop Horror Stories.'

Trace William Cowen1018 days ago
Music

Cardi B Says Her L.A. Home Is Haunted by Ghost That's Trying to 'F*ck Her'

Cardi B made claims of a ghost in her L.A. mansion earlier this month, on 'Big Boy's Neighborhood.'

tara mahadevan1024 days ago
Music

Styles P Once Thought His Mixtape 'Ghost in the Machine' Was Trending Until He Learned It Was SZA's Song

The Phoebe Bridgers-featuring track of the same name appeared on the TDE artist's 2022 sophomore album.

Jose Martinez1065 days ago
Ouija Board via Getty Images
Life

28 Girls Taken to Hospital for ‘Anxiety,’ Fainting After Using Ouija Boards at School in Colombia

Almost 30 girls were hospitalized this week over fainting spells and anxiety after they played with Ouija boards at their school in southern Colombia.

Brad Callas1226 days ago
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ghostface sightings across the US
Pop Culture

Creepy Ghostface Sightings Are Part of 'Scream VI' Marketing Campaign

Sources close to the upcoming film confirmed the sightings were nothing more than a promotional stunt. The horror sequel is set to hit U.S. theaters next week.

Joshua Espinoza1231 days ago
Rapper Future in a screenshot from his "Holy Ghost" music video/
Music

Future Hits Up Little Havana in New Video for "Holy Ghost"

Following the release of his chart-topping album 'I Never Liked You,' rapper Future has dropped the Little Havana-set video for "Holy Ghost."

Joe Price1478 days ago
Vanessa Hudgens on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Pop Culture

Vanessa Hudgens Says She Can Talk to Ghosts: 'I See Things and Hear Things'

In a new interview on the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' actress Vanessa Hudgens said that she she can communicate with ghosts and spirits.

Brad Callas1562 days ago
50 Cent
Music

Gucci Mane Rapping About Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc Who He Killed Draws Reaction From 50 Cent

50 Cent took to Instagram to react to Gucci Mane yet again name-dropping Jeezy's dead friend in Guwop's new collaboration with Lil Durk, "Rumors."

Jordan Rose1631 days ago
The Original Ghostbusters on Jimmy Fallon
Pop Culture

‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson Talk 'Afterlife' and More on ‘Fallon’ and ‘Meyers’

Original 'Ghostbusters' stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson sat down with both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to discuss the upcoming 'Afterlife.'

tara mahadevan1703 days ago
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Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden
Music

Britney Spears Is Writing a Book About the Ghost of a Murdered Girl

The 39-year old pop star announced the project in an Instagram post Saturday. The news comes just days after her father was suspended from her conservatorship.

Joshua Espinoza1741 days ago
gb
Pop Culture

Watch the New 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer

After being delayed a total of three times due to the global pandemic, the direct sequel to 'Ghostbusters II' is now on track for a late 2021 release.

Trace William Cowen1816 days ago
posty aliens
Music

Post Malone Talks About Seeing a UFO and His String of Bad Luck After Opening a Cursed Object

Post Malone appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' where he talked about his beliefs in ghosts and aliens, and why he thinks he saw a UFO.

tara mahadevan1991 days ago
A police officer reminds a motorcyclist to wear his face mask
Life

Indonesian Village Uses 'Ghosts' to Get Residents to Social Distance

Indonesia reportedly has the highest rate of coronavirus deaths in Asia after China.

Xavier Hamilton2285 days ago
Harrison Ford
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford on His 'Rise of Skywalker' Appearance: 'I Have No F*cking Idea What a Force Ghost Is'

Not the guy to go to for settling 'Star Wars' fan debates.

Joe Price2341 days ago
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bundy
Pop Culture

Ted Bundy Biopic Star Lily Collins Believes Spirits of Killer’s Victims Reached Out to Her

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' is now available on Netflix and stars Zac Efron as the since-executed serial killer.

Trace William Cowen2631 days ago
Netflix
Pop Culture

'Unsolved Mysteries' Getting Netflix Reboot From ‘Stranger Things’ Executive Producer

The classic true crime/paranormal series is being revived by 'Stranger Things' executive producer Shawn Levy.

Joshua Espinoza2736 days ago

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