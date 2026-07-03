George Santos

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George Santos.
Pop Culture

George Santos Returns to Cameo After 7-Year Fraud Sentence Commuted

Prosecutors claim that before his imprisonment he made $400,000 on the personalized message platform.

Trey Alston272 days ago
Pop Culture

George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel for Allegedly Tricking Him Into Making Cameo Videos

Santos is seeking at least $750,000 in damages.

Mark Elibert879 days ago
Sports

Mick Foley Urges Fans to Help Him Beat George Santos' Cameo Rank

Santos is currently on track to make more money on the website than he would with his annual congressional salary.

Mark Elibert950 days ago
Life

House Expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's Just the Sixth Expulsion in the Chamber's History

The House voted on Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.

Associated Press959 days ago
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george santos is seen walking with cameras around him
Life

George Santos Allegedly Spent Campaign Money on OnlyFans, Sephora, Hermes, Botox, and More

In October, charges against Santos including wire fraud and conspiracy were announced.

Trace William Cowen974 days ago
Life

George Santos Called Out by Rosa Parks' Niece After Comparing Himself to Civil Rights Icon

George Santos compared himself to Rosa Parks after Mitt Romney said Santos needs to sit in the "back row" and be "quiet" during Joe Biden's State of the Union.

tara mahadevan1102 days ago
This is an image of George Santos
Life

Congressman and Accused Scammer George Santos Hit With Federal Charges in New York, is in Custody (UPDATE)

Controversial congressman George Santos faces criminal charges by New York federal prosecutors. The accused scammer is set to appear in court shortly.

Starr Savoy1164 days ago
Merged photo of George Santos and Nicki Minaj.
Music

George Santos Reportedly Introduced Vaccine Bill Named After Nicki Minaj

A report alleges New York Rep. George Santos introduced seven new bills, one of which is called "The Minaj Act," named after the Queens rapper.

Jose Martinez1186 days ago
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2023
Life

George Santos Allegedly Stole $3,000 From Disabled Veteran's GoFundMe for Dying Dog

Republican House representative George Santos has been accused of stealing $3,000 from a disabled veteran who was raising funds for his dying dog.

Joe Price1276 days ago
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