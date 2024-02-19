George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel for Allegedly Tricking Him Into Making Cameo Videos

George Santos is suing Jimmy Kimmel for allegedly tricking him into making Cameo videos.

On Saturday, the former congressman filed a lawsuit accusing the late-night TV host of using fake names and getting him to record videos on Cameo that were used to make fun of the politician during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Santos claimed Kimmel's actions violated Cameo's terms of service, were copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, a breach of contract, and unjust enrichment. He's seeking at least $750,000 in damages.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. district court for the southern district of New York, and Kimmel, ABC, and Walt Disney Co. were named as defendants. According to the lawsuit, Kimmel misrepresented himself in order for Santos to create videos "capitalizing on and ridiculing" his "gregarious personality." Kimmel had allegedly sent 14 requests under different monikers on Cameo.

The lawsuit also stated that Kimmel aired five different videos in a segment titled "Will Santos Say It?" in December that poked fun at Santos.