Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre is a Canadian mixed martial artist and former UFC welterweight champion known for his precise striking, dominant wrestling, and effective Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He was born on May 19, 1981, in Saint-Isidore, Quebec, Canada. Originating from Quebec, St-Pierre rose to prominence in the late 2000s by mastering control through calculated takedowns and strategic fight pacing, earning a reputation as one of the most technically skilled and accomplished champions in UFC history. His defining feature is an exceptional fight IQ that emphasizes positional control and tactical adaptability over flashy finishes. Fans and fighters alike study his ability to neutralize opponents through methodical game plans, which has influenced training approaches and competitive strategies throughout the welterweight division and beyond. This strategic mastery remains a benchmark for elite MMA performance.

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Georges St-Pierre Says Fan Theories Could Be ‘Even Bigger’ in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Than in ‘WandaVision’

Georges St-Pierre talked about his involvement in 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' in the latest episode of Complex's 'Load Management' podcast.

Jordan Rose1955 days ago
The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
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Georges St-Pierre Talks 'The Falcon & the Winter Soldier' and More + NBA All-Star Reactions: Complex Sports Podcast

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre joins the guys to talk about his role in the upcoming Disney+ series, "The Falcon & the Winter Soldier."

Complex Sports1956 days ago
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UFC 158 Pre-Fight Hype: Georges St-Pierre is a Man of Few Words

Will his fists do the talking tonight?

Adam Silvers4870 days ago
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Carlos Condit Talks UFC 154, Brawls Outside of the Octagon, and His Top Five Fighters

Get into the mind of the interim welterweight champ before his bout with Georges St-Pierre at UFC 154.

Adam Silvers4990 days ago
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Video: Behind the Scenes on "Sleeping Dogs" with MMA Champ Georges St-Pierre

GSP worked closely with the devs to improve the game's combat.

Michael Rougeau5110 days ago

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