WWE Legend Mick Foley Is Losing in Cameo Ranks to George Santos

Mick Foley is calling on his devoted fans to help him surpass George Santos in the Cameo rankings.
Over the weekend, the WWE legend shared a video of himself asking for help in the Cameo rankings. According to Foley, the disgraced politician is in the top spot, while Foley sits in 11th place.
“Throughout my career I was known for devastating defeats, but this could be the most devastating defeat of them all,” Foley said. “For in the Cameo rankings I am losing to George Santos. I’m a three time WWE champion, two-time New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and now George Santos is stomping a mud puddle in me…and walking it dry. Only you can change this. Go to cameo.com/mickfoley and one time just one time, win one for the Micker.”
Cameo has been a huge success for Santos. According to Vanity Fair, Santos has been making $200 per video on Cameo and that price has since gone up to $400. He’s recorded over 150 videos already and the CEO of Cameo confirmed that the politician will make more money in his first few days on the platform than his annual congressional salary of $174,000.
Santos has been going through it lately. Last week he was booted from Congress and was charged with 24 felonies, including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud, hence his pivot to Cameo. He pleaded not guilty and is expected to go to trial next September.