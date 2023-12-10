WWE Legend Mick Foley Is Losing in Cameo Ranks to George Santos

Mick Foley is calling on his devoted fans to help him surpass George Santos in the Cameo rankings.

Over the weekend, the WWE legend shared a video of himself asking for help in the Cameo rankings. According to Foley, the disgraced politician is in the top spot, while Foley sits in 11th place.

“Throughout my career I was known for devastating defeats, but this could be the most devastating defeat of them all,” Foley said. “For in the Cameo rankings I am losing to George Santos. I’m a three time WWE champion, two-time New York Times No. 1 best-selling author and now George Santos is stomping a mud puddle in me…and walking it dry. Only you can change this. Go to cameo.com/mickfoley and one time just one time, win one for the Micker.”