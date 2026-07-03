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"The first lady of Three 6 Mafia. The first lady of crunk music." We take a look back at the impact and legacy of the late great Souther rapper, Gangsta Boo.Brandon Caldwell
The pioneering Memphis artist was reported to have died over the weekend at the age of 43. Numerous collaborators and admirers have since paid their respects.Trace William Cowen
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Latto and GloRilla, Metro Boomin', 21 Savage, Nas, 2KBaby, Babyface Ray, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo