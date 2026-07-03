Gangsta Boo

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DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia performs onstage during TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Music

Juicy J Shares Gangsta Boo Tribute on New Jazz Album 'Ravenite Social Club'

The Three 6 Mafia veteran embraces a different genre on his new album, which features Robert Glasper and Cordae.

Jaelani Turner-Williams689 days ago
Music

Kari Faux Drops New Album 'Real B*tches Don't Die!' f/ Big K.R.I.T., Gangsta Boo, and More

Rapper Kari Faux has dropped her third studio album 'Real B*tches Don't Die,' which is her follow-up to 2021's 'Lowkey Superstar.'

Joe Price1148 days ago
Gangsta Boo and El-P perform with Run The Jewels at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park
Music

Gangsta Boo's Posthumous Album to Feature Latto, Run the Jewels, Skepta, and More

Insiders say the project is expected to drop Aug. 7, which would've marked Gangsta Boo's 44th birthday. The rapper died in January from a possible overdose.

Joshua Espinoza1224 days ago
Gangsta Boo attends Baller Aler Rooftop Day Party.
Music

Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead on New Year's Day, Three 6 Mafia confirmed. She was 43. Details surrounding her death are currently unclear.

Jose Martinez1293 days ago
Latto "FTCU" f/ GloRilla and Gangsta Boo
Music

Latto Taps GloRilla and Gangsta Boo for New Song and Video "FTCU"

'777' rapper Latto returns with her new banger "FTCU" and its official video, enlisting GloRilla and Gangsta Boo to come along for the ride.

Joshua Espinoza1324 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Talks 'Equality in Hip-Hop,’ Shouts Out Missy Elliott, Eve, and Others for Paving the Way

In a new interview, Megan Thee Stallion said that "equality in hip-hop" isn't there yet, and shouted out her predecessors like Missy Elliott, Eve, and others.

tara mahadevan1597 days ago
Screenshot of Gangsta Boo on Vlad TV
Music

Gangsta Boo on ‘Scary Moment’ When Bizzy Bone Threw Bottle During ‘Verzuz’

In an interview with Vlad TV, Gangsta Boo said that the moment when Bizzy Bone threw the bottle was a "trigger" for her and a "scary moment."

tara mahadevan1669 days ago
Verzuz fight Three 6 Mafia Bone Thugs.
Music

Fight Breaks Out at Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's ‘Verzuz’ Battle

A fight broke out onstage during Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony​​​​​​​’s 'Verzuz' battle on Thursday night at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

Abel Shifferaw1688 days ago
junglepussy album
Music

Junglepussy Drops Off New Album 'Jp4'

Junglepussy has released her new album 'Jp4,' which includes production from Nick Hook and Dave Sitek and guest appearances from Gangsta Boo and Ian Isiah.

tara mahadevan2093 days ago
UCTM2
Music

Premiere: Gangsta Boo and BeatKing Join With Houston Legends in "Talking" Video

Bun B, Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil Flip, Paul Wall, and more make the Memphis-Houston connection.

Shawn Setaro2850 days ago
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Juicy J Paul CityCenter
Music

DJ Paul Claims Juicy J ‘Resigned’ From Three 6 Mafia, But Juicy's Manager Tells a Different Story

The influential group is, the co-founder says, down to its last member. But Juicy J’s rep disagrees.

Shawn Setaro2900 days ago
junglepussy
Music

Junglepussy Returns With New Album ‘JP3’

The album features appearances from Rico Love, Gangsta Boo, and Wiki.

Joe Price2989 days ago
Mike Will Made It
Music

Mike Will Made-It Responds to Gangsta Boo Accusing Rappers of Stealing From Three 6 Mafia

The producer also confirmed a Rae Sremmurd remix is on the way.

Jose Martinez3126 days ago
Music

Premiere: Gangsta Boo Debuts Her 'Candy, Diamonds & Pills' Project

With production from BeatKing, Stunt N Dozier and more.

Lauren Nostro3957 days ago
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