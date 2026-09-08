Brandon Caldwell Portrait

Brandon Caldwell

Joined May 2015 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

Outkast "Stankonia" Original Album Cover

Why ‘Stankonia’ Is the Most Important OutKast Album

It’s been 25 years since OutKast dropped their classic fourth studio album 'Stankonia.' As the duo prepares to enter the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, take a look back at their most important record.

Brandon Caldwell321 days ago
Drake performs on stage wearing a black outfit, holding a microphone, with a focused expression

Can DJs Play “Not Like Us” in Houston? We Investigate

We reached out to Houston DJs and venue owners to answer one crucial question: can they play Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss "Not Like Us" at Houston venues?

Brandon Caldwell784 days ago
lolamitchellgangstabooobituaryimage

​​Remembering Gangsta Boo: Memphis’ Grand Connector

"The first lady of Three 6 Mafia. The first lady of crunk music." We take a look back at the impact and legacy of the late great Souther rapper, Gangsta Boo.

Brandon Caldwell1350 days ago
solange getty rick kern

Solange Details New Album 'When I Get Home' in Houston's Third Ward

During an intimate sit-down in Houston on Sunday evening, Solange spoke in detail about her new album and film, 'When I Get Home.'

Brandon Caldwell2754 days ago
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Slim Thug and the Neptunes Redefined Houston Rap 10 Years Ago With 'Already Platinum'

Remembering the album that brought out the beast in Pharrell.

Brandon Caldwell4085 days ago
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Here's How Houston Rappers Really Feel About Drake's Houston Appreciation Weekend

How the local talent in Houston feel about Drake's visit to their city.

Brandon Caldwell4136 days ago
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Big K.R.I.T.'s Breakthrough Mixtape, 'K.R.I.T. Wuz Here,' Is Still His Magnum Opus

Remembering the mixtape that put Big K.R.I.T. on the map.

Brandon Caldwell4155 days ago

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