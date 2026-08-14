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G-Unit's Reebok G6 Sneaker Is Returning in August

Here's how to buy the rerelease of the Reebok G-Unit sneaker.

G-Unit Reebok G6
The G-Unit Reebok G6 returns in August. Via Reebok

After rereleasing BBC Ice Cream’s Board Flip last fall, Reebok is now set to bring back G-Unit’s sneakers.

G-Unit’s Tony Yayo confirmed on his The Real Report podcast yesterday that the sportswear brand and the rap group are planning to release their collaborative shoes again. Reebok and G-Unit released their first sneaker project in 2003 with their G6 collab, following the rise of 50 Cent and the release of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. 50 Cent himself claims that he made $80 million off the Reebok deal, and the initial runs for each G6 colorway typically sold out quickly.

While it isn’t clear which G-Unit and Reebok sneaker will be coming back as part of their latest partnership, it’s expected that the G6 sneaker (shown above) could be returning.

As of now, release details for the upcoming G-Unit Reebok sneakers have yet to be announced by the brand itself. Check back soon for official updates.

UPDATE (08/14): Reebok has officially confirmed that G-Unit’s G6 sneaker is returning on Aug. 20 at Reebok.com for $130. The sneaker will also drop later this fall at select retailers.

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