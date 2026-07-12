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ASAP Rocky Brings Out 50 Cent and Ice Spice to Close North American Tour

The final North American stop of ASAP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb World Tour featured surprise appearances from 50 Cent, Ice Spice, Tony Yayo, and more.

A$AP Rocky in sunglasses, 50 Cent in a black tuxedo, and Ice Spice with long orange hair.
Images via MEGA/GC Images, Arturo Holmes/WireImage, and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

ASAP Rocky ended the North American leg of his Don't Be Dumb World Tour with a star-studded finale, surprising fans by bringing out both 50 Cent and Ice Spice during Saturday (July 11) night's show at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The concert featured multiple guest appearances, but the biggest reactions came when New York heavyweights from two different generations took the stage.

Midway through the show, Ice Spice joined Rocky to perform her breakout hit "Deli," giving the hometown-area crowd a surprise.

Later in the set, Rocky welcomed 50 Cent to the stage, where the G-Unit founder was joined by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for an impromptu reunion.

Fif delivered a run of some of his biggest records, including "What Up Gangsta," "Many Men," "P.I.M.P." and "In Da Club," with Yayo and Uncle Murda alongside him, turning the Newark arena into a celebration of New York hip-hop.

Saturday's performance wasn't the first time Rocky and 50 Cent have shared a stage. During Rolling Loud New York in 2019, Rocky brought out the Queens rap icon for performances of "What Up Gangsta," "I Get Money," and "Big Rich Town."

The Don't Be Dumb World Tour kicked off May 27 in Chicago in support of Rocky's fourth studio album, his first full-length project in nearly eight years. The tour visited more than 40 North American arenas before concluding in Newark.

Although the North American leg has come to an end, Rocky won't be off the road for long. The tour resumes overseas on Aug. 25 in Brussels before making stops in Amsterdam, London, and other cities across Europe.

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