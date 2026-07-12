ASAP Rocky Brings Out 50 Cent and Ice Spice to Close North American Tour

ASAP Rocky ended the North American leg of his Don't Be Dumb World Tour with a star-studded finale, surprising fans by bringing out both 50 Cent and Ice Spice during Saturday (July 11) night's show at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The concert featured multiple guest appearances, but the biggest reactions came when New York heavyweights from two different generations took the stage. Midway through the show, Ice Spice joined Rocky to perform her breakout hit "Deli," giving the hometown-area crowd a surprise.

Later in the set, Rocky welcomed 50 Cent to the stage, where the G-Unit founder was joined by Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda for an impromptu reunion. Fif delivered a run of some of his biggest records, including "What Up Gangsta," "Many Men," "P.I.M.P." and "In Da Club," with Yayo and Uncle Murda alongside him, turning the Newark arena into a celebration of New York hip-hop.