Music

50 Cent Shares New Song, Teases That 'The Algorithm' Is on the Way

The G-Unit boss, who hasn't released a studio album since 2014's 'Animal Ambition,' looks like he might be gearing up to drop a new project.

50 Cent.
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

50 Cent has shared a new track and teased that more new music could be on the way soon.

On Friday (March 13), the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to preview some new solo material alongside artwork depicting a hand set against a dark backdrop.

"Music untitled," he wrote alongside the preview. "I’d Fvck these 🥷🏾up if they jump me in real life 🤨 a bunch of punks. THE ALGORITHM is coming!" he wrote.

"I'm a boss and the boss is what you're trying to be," he raps in the untitled song. "Jealous what's in poverty, help us develop rivalries / Corporate America seems to be scared of us, there’s no way they’re prepared for us, got to break bread for us … Silver spoon in your mouth, you ain’t get it out the mud / You ain’t know what I’m chatting about."

In a comment under the Instagram post, Hit-Boy confirmed that he’s the producer behind the track. "Produced by Hit-Boy I made this beat 20 years ago dolo," he wrote.

It’s unclear if The Algorithm is the name of his next project, but it comes after Fif has repeatedly referred to himself as "the algorithm" in a series of posts shared on Instagram over the past few months.

In one of his more recent IG clips, 50 is seen depicted as Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while T.I., who he’s been beefing with as of late, is portrayed as Iron Man. "Everybody dies one day, THE ALGORITHM coming soon!" the post's caption read.

In another post, he wrote: "I am the algorithm I predict a storm will hit, no one will ever forget."

50 Cent hasn't released a studio album since 2014’s Animal Ambition, but he’s remained active thanks to a series of features and his work producing various TV shows, including Power and its multiple spin-off series.

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