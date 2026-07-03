G-Eazy

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In this Fuse Digital Original, G-Eazy mixes up his favorite cocktail while breaking down his new album, The Beautiful & Damned, featuring Halsey, Cardi B, Kehlani, and Charlie Puth. Plus, get an exclusive first-listen to My Next Fix, a bonus track featured in G-Eazy’s The Beautiful & Damned short film.
Complex

Latest Stories

Bebe Rexha in a strapless dress and G-Eazy in a red varsity jacket pose together at a music event
Music

Bebe Rexha Takes Aim at 'Ungrateful Loser' G-Eazy: 'I Could Go In on All the Sh*tty Things You've Done'

Bebe took aim at the rapper after receiving a request to shoot new content related to their 2015 hit “Me, Myself &amp; I.”

Joshua Espinoza764 days ago
Swish cover art from Vic Mensa
Music

Vic Mensa Recruits Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy for New Single “Swish”

Vic Mensa has enlisted Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy for his latest track "Swish," which first came together during a writing camp in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen1183 days ago
G-Eazy's new single "Angel"
Music

G-Eazy Shares New Tribute Song to Late Mother "Angel"

G-Eazy returns with a new tribute song to his late mother titled "Angel." The track arrives on his mom's first birthday since her passing last fall.

Brad Callas1554 days ago
G-Eazy photographed during appearance at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
Music

G-Eazy Opens Up About the Passing of His Mom in Emotional Message: 'The Pain Is Enormous'

G-Eazy shared a message in which he reflected on the passing of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted. "You will always be my biggest inspiration," he wrote.

Jose Martinez1696 days ago
G-Eazy on red carpet
Music

G-Eazy Ordered by Judge to Stay Away From Alleged Victims in NYC Assault Case

Just two weeks after his arrest for assaulting two men, G-Eazy appeared in court on Friday, where he was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims.

Brad Callas1750 days ago
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g-eazy
Music

Listen to G-Eazy's New Album 'These Things Happen Too' f/ Lil Wayne, YG, E-40, and More

G-Eazy has just released his fourth studio album, 'These Things Happen Too,' with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, YG, E-40, and more.

Jordan Rose1758 days ago
demi
Music

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato Relive Headlines in Video for New Song “Breakdown”

The new video, directed by Daniel CZ, opens with the two singers in a side-by-side split screen before a slew of headlines fills the screen.

Trace William Cowen1764 days ago
g eazy bar fight
Music

G-Eazy Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Men at New York Nightclub (UPDATE)

G-Eazy is reportedly being investigated by the NYPD after a brawl allegedly involving the rapper transpired outside New York City’s Boom Boom Room on Friday.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1767 days ago
g-eazy
Music

G-Eazy Drops New Song "The Announcement," Shares Release Date for Upcoming Album 'These Things Happen Too'

G-Eazy just dropped his new single "The Announcement" along with a trailer for his upcoming album, 'These Things Happen Too,' which is due out this month.

Jordan Rose1773 days ago
G-Eazy and Est Gee
Music

G-Eazy Drops Video for New Single "At Will" f/ EST Gee

G-Eazy taps EST Gee for his new single, "At Will." Produced by Boi-1-da and Elyas, the track is accompanied by a music video directed by Walker Flocker.

Brad Callas1813 days ago
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space-jam-soundtrack
Music

Stream the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack f/ Lil Baby, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, and More

The soundtrack for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is here and stacked with features from Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Cordae, and more.

tara mahadevan1835 days ago
g
Style

G-Eazy, Isaac Muwaswes, and Gabe Garcia Launch Cannabis and Wellness Brand FlowerShop

The Flowershop* brand formed a partnership with Halo Collective and has rolled out its first offering, a pack of glass-tip joints with Panacea Farms strains.

Trace William Cowen1891 days ago
all-black
Music

ALLBLACK Shares 'TY4FWM' Album f/ Vince Staples, Drakeo the Ruler, Mozzy, and More

ALLBLACK has dropped off his new album 'TY4FWM,' which boasts features from fellow California artists like Vince Staples, Drakeo the Ruler, Mozzy, and more.

tara mahadevan1897 days ago
allblack
Music

ALLBLACK Drops Video for New Song “Ego” F/ Drakeo the Ruler & Kenny Beats From Debut Album ‘TY4FWM’

Bay Area rapper ALLBLACK calls in Drakeo the Ruler and Kenny Beats to assist him on his new song "Ego," from upcoming his debut album, 'TY4FWM.'

Jordan Rose1919 days ago
G Eazy attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.
Music

G-Eazy Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser With 'Celebrity-Fixation'

G-Eazy has been given a restraining order against a woman who has shown up at his home and rang his doorbell on several occasions over the last few months.

Jose Martinez1983 days ago
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Gerald
Pop Culture

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson Reportedly Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress and "Down" rapper have evidently split up and unfollowed each other on Instagram after dating for about nine months.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1985 days ago
G Eazy "Provide" f/ Chris Brown
Music

G-Eazy Drops Video for New Song "Provide" f/ Chris Brown

G-Eazy and Chris Brown previously collaborated on the former's 2015 record “Drifting” as well as the latter's 2019 cut "Wobble Up" featuring Nicki Minaj.

Joshua Espinoza1989 days ago
G Eazy 'When It's Dark Out' Deluxe
Music

G-Eazy Drops 'When It's Dark Out' Deluxe Album f/ Rick Ross and Goody Grace

G-Eazy will also celebrate the anniversaries of 'When It's Dark Out' and 'The Beautiful & Damned' with a double-header livestream performance this month.

Joshua Espinoza2044 days ago

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