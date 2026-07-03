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In this Fuse Digital Original, G-Eazy mixes up his favorite cocktail while breaking down his new album, The Beautiful & Damned, featuring Halsey, Cardi B, Kehlani, and Charlie Puth. Plus, get an exclusive first-listen to My Next Fix, a bonus track featured in G-Eazy’s The Beautiful & Damned short film.Complex
G-Eazy is set to headline an intimate show as part of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in his second home, New Orleans.Alexa Shouneyia
G-Eazy goes Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles and talks about shopping and Goodwill as a kid and how smoking weed influenced his sneaker choices.Matt Welty
G-Eazy and Joe La Puma go Sneaker Shopping at Flight Club in Los Angeles and give the series its first VR experience.Matt Welty