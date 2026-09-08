Latest Stories
How Jhené Aiko Processed Her Brother's Death and Made Her Most Personal Album To Date
The singer, songwriter, and new film director talks how she created 'Trip,' her relationship with Big Sean, and how she uses art as therapy.
Livestream DJ Snake's Special Performance at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
DJ Snake hits Paris for a special event, and we got you covered with a livestream.
Zedd Doesn't Know If He'll Release an Album, But He Knows He's Going in a Different Direction
The Russian producer doesn't rest.
Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Has a Voice and She Isn’t Afraid to Use It
Lauren Jauregui does not hold her tongue on any issues important to her.
Pink Readies First Album in 5 Years With New Single and Video for "What About Us"
Pink is back with the first single off her upcoming album 'Beautiful Trauma.'
Fifth Harmony's Skrillex-Produced "Angel" Is Your New Go-To Jam
Fifth Harmony just dropped "Angel" and it's a vibe.
G-Eazy Set to Perform in New Orleans for Bud Light Dive Bar Tour
G-Eazy is set to headline an intimate show as part of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in his second home, New Orleans.
From Frank Ocean to A Tribe Called Quest: The Best Sets at NYC's Panorama Music Festival 2017
From Frank Ocean to A Tribe Called Quest, these are the best moments Panorama had to offer this year.
7 Lines From Lorde's 'Melodrama' That Describe the Phases of Your Crumbling Relationship
Lorde is a fantastic writer. On her latest album, 'Melodrama' she even chronicles *your* breakup.