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Alexa Shouneyia

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Joined June 2017 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

Jhene Aiko

How Jhené Aiko Processed Her Brother's Death and Made Her Most Personal Album To Date

The singer, songwriter, and new film director talks how she created 'Trip,' her relationship with Big Sean, and how she uses art as therapy.

Alexa Shouneyia3272 days ago
DJ Snake

Livestream DJ Snake's Special Performance at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

DJ Snake hits Paris for a special event, and we got you covered with a livestream.

Alexa Shouneyia3298 days ago
zedd interview 2017

Zedd Doesn't Know If He'll Release an Album, But He Knows He's Going in a Different Direction

The Russian producer doesn't rest.

Alexa Shouneyia3306 days ago
lauren jauregui tshirt

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Has a Voice and She Isn’t Afraid to Use It

Lauren Jauregui does not hold her tongue on any issues important to her.

Alexa Shouneyia3313 days ago
pink what about us lyric video 2017

Pink Readies First Album in 5 Years With New Single and Video for "What About Us"

Pink is back with the first single off her upcoming album 'Beautiful Trauma.'

Alexa Shouneyia3325 days ago
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fifth harmony album cover 2017

Fifth Harmony's Skrillex-Produced "Angel" Is Your New Go-To Jam

Fifth Harmony just dropped "Angel" and it's a vibe.

Alexa Shouneyia3325 days ago
g eazy bud light dive bar tour interview

G-Eazy Set to Perform in New Orleans for Bud Light Dive Bar Tour

G-Eazy is set to headline an intimate show as part of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in his second home, New Orleans.

Alexa Shouneyia3326 days ago
A Tribe Called Quest

From Frank Ocean to A Tribe Called Quest: The Best Sets at NYC's Panorama Music Festival 2017

From Frank Ocean to A Tribe Called Quest, these are the best moments Panorama had to offer this year.

Alexa Shouneyia3335 days ago
Jay Z

The Jay Z Encyclopedia

From A to Z, the life and times of Jay Z.

Alexa Shouneyia3365 days ago
lorde

7 Lines From Lorde's 'Melodrama' That Describe the Phases of Your Crumbling Relationship

Lorde is a fantastic writer. On her latest album, 'Melodrama' she even chronicles *your* breakup.

Alexa Shouneyia3376 days ago
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