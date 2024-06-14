Bebe Rexha claims she has dirt on G-Eazy.
The singer-songwriter revealed where she stood with the rapper in a strongly worded Instagram Story shared on Thursday, June 13. The post included a group chat screenshot in which someone named Joanna asked if she had “any interest in shooting social content with G-Eazy.” Joanna explained that the shoot would go down in New York and tie in their 2015 joint track, “Me, Myself & I.”
Well, it doesn’t look like that collab will happen anytime soon, as Bebe referred to the rapper as an “ungrateful loser.”
“[G-Eazy] you have my number,” she captioned the screenshot. “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the shitty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”
“Me, Myself & I” served as the lead single off G-Eazy’s 2015 sophomore album, When It’s Dark Out. Bebe not only appeared on the track, she also co-wrote and produced it. “Me, Myself & I” went on to become G-Eazy’s second-highest charting record of his career, peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the US Rhythmic chart.
Bebe has not shared any more details on the rift and G-Eazy has yet to respond.
During a June 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bebe revealed she was “upset” over G-Eazy’s MTV VMAs set, in which he performed “Me, Myself & I” alongside Britney Spears.
“I am still tight with G-Eazy,” Bebe began. “I didn’t know about the performance, to be honest. I found it out last minute because they were scared I wasn’t going to clear it, which was was bull. … But I was a little shocked by him, because I thought that he would let me know and I was upset by it, but then I got to meet Britney and take pictures with her so that made everything way better and I loved it."
Bebe continued, “[Britney’s] my idol, you know what I mean? … They didn’t even let me know, so all I hear is, ‘Woo, it’s just me.’ And it’s onstage and I wish I would have known, out of respect from G. But then I got a picture with Britney so I was happy.”