Bebe Rexha claims she has dirt on G-Eazy.

The singer-songwriter revealed where she stood with the rapper in a strongly worded Instagram Story shared on Thursday, June 13. The post included a group chat screenshot in which someone named Joanna asked if she had “any interest in shooting social content with G-Eazy.” Joanna explained that the shoot would go down in New York and tie in their 2015 joint track, “Me, Myself & I.”

Well, it doesn’t look like that collab will happen anytime soon, as Bebe referred to the rapper as an “ungrateful loser.”

“[G-Eazy] you have my number,” she captioned the screenshot. “Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself you stuck up ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the shitty things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good.”